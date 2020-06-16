Vol. 41, No. 2 (2020)

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook
POETRY
JEHANNE DUBROW What Do You Give the War That Has Everything
EMMA BOLDEN Confiteor
ESTHER LIN Listening / Winter
DAVID KEPLINGER For the Logos
KEVIN CRAFT Above Point Reyes
JAMES HOCH Self Portrait as Last Pawn Shop in New Jersey
DAVID RODERICK Cicadas
JOANNIE STANGELAND Parcel
CONTEMPORARY BRITISH POETS
MARILYN HACKER Foreword
Poems from the current issue
with additional work online from these poets:
SENI SENEVIRATNE Philomela: Nest building
CAROL RUMENS Hazel-Nut Science
JAMES BYRNE Istanbul → Gaziantep
NAOMI FOYLE Made from fibres not readily penetrated
SEAN O’BRIEN Snow Falling Through Smoke
SHAZEA QURAISHI Elegy
FIONA SAMPSON From Zagreb
NICK MAKOHA Verona
MAITREYABANDHU from The Commonplace Book
CAROLINE BERGVALL Past the
SASHA DUGDALE chair no. 14
GEORGE SZIRTES English Rain
ROWYDA AMIN A Nightmare of Daughters
MIR MAHFUZ ALI Letter to Myself
ALISON BRACKENBURY Shepherd Brackenbury / Sunday on the coach
FICTION
LAURA SCHMITT Snow Mountain
HUGH COYLE The Iron Tower
LOU MATHEWS Tutorial
RYAN ERIC DULL The Corridor
AVIGAYL SHARP I Love You, Dr. Rudnitsky
RACHEL HALL Those Girls
NONFICTION
Journeys
ZOË DUTKA Malariology
Reckonings
ALBERTO PRUNETTI from Asbestos: The Story of a Tuscan Welder
Trans. Oonagh Stransky
Reflections
INDRAN AMIRTHANAYAGAM Listening to Allen Ginsberg
Literary Lives
STEPHANIE BURT Skating with Delmore
MARSHALL KLIMASEWISKI The Art of Oblivion
Translations
GEMMA GORGA Mineral Philosophy
Trans. Sharon Dolin
ARCHILOCHUS, CALLIMACHUS, & ALCMAN A Suite of Poems from the Ancient Greek
Trans. Dan Beachy-Quick
Rediscoveries
W. H. HUDSON The Birds Appear