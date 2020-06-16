Vol. 41, No. 2 (2020)

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY

JEHANNE DUBROW What Do You Give the War That Has Everything

EMMA BOLDEN Confiteor

ESTHER LIN Listening / Winter

DAVID KEPLINGER For the Logos

KEVIN CRAFT Above Point Reyes

JAMES HOCH Self Portrait as Last Pawn Shop in New Jersey

DAVID RODERICK Cicadas

JOANNIE STANGELAND Parcel

CONTEMPORARY BRITISH POETS

MARILYN HACKER Foreword

Poems from the current issue

with additional work online from these poets:

SENI SENEVIRATNE Philomela: Nest building

CAROL RUMENS Hazel-Nut Science

JAMES BYRNE Istanbul → Gaziantep

NAOMI FOYLE Made from fibres not readily penetrated

SEAN O’BRIEN Snow Falling Through Smoke

SHAZEA QURAISHI Elegy

FIONA SAMPSON From Zagreb

NICK MAKOHA Verona

MAITREYABANDHU from The Commonplace Book

CAROLINE BERGVALL Past the

SASHA DUGDALE chair no. 14

GEORGE SZIRTES English Rain

ROWYDA AMIN A Nightmare of Daughters

MIR MAHFUZ ALI Letter to Myself

ALISON BRACKENBURY Shepherd Brackenbury / Sunday on the coach