Vol. 41, No. 2 (2020)

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY
JEHANNE DUBROW  What Do You Give the War That Has Everything
EMMA BOLDEN  Confiteor
ESTHER LIN  Listening / Winter
DAVID KEPLINGER  For the Logos
KEVIN CRAFT  Above Point Reyes
JAMES HOCH  Self Portrait as Last Pawn Shop in New Jersey
DAVID RODERICK  Cicadas
JOANNIE STANGELAND  Parcel

CONTEMPORARY BRITISH POETS
MARILYN HACKER  Foreword

Poems from the current issue
with additional work online from these poets:
SENI SENEVIRATNE  Philomela: Nest building
CAROL RUMENS  Hazel-Nut Science
JAMES BYRNE   Istanbul → Gaziantep
NAOMI FOYLE  Made from fibres not readily penetrated
SEAN O’BRIEN  Snow Falling Through Smoke
SHAZEA QURAISHI  Elegy
FIONA SAMPSON  From Zagreb
NICK MAKOHA  Verona
MAITREYABANDHU  from The Commonplace Book
CAROLINE BERGVALL  Past the
SASHA DUGDALE  chair no. 14
GEORGE SZIRTES  English Rain
ROWYDA AMIN  A Nightmare of Daughters
MIR MAHFUZ ALI  Letter to Myself
ALISON BRACKENBURY  Shepherd Brackenbury / Sunday on the coach

FICTION
LAURA SCHMITT  Snow Mountain
HUGH COYLE  The Iron Tower
LOU MATHEWS  Tutorial
RYAN ERIC DULL  The Corridor
AVIGAYL SHARP  I Love You, Dr. Rudnitsky
RACHEL HALL  Those Girls

NONFICTION
Journeys
ZOË DUTKA  Malariology

Reckonings
ALBERTO PRUNETTI   from Asbestos: The Story of a Tuscan Welder
Trans. Oonagh Stransky

Reflections
INDRAN AMIRTHANAYAGAM  Listening to Allen Ginsberg

Literary Lives
STEPHANIE BURT  Skating with Delmore
MARSHALL KLIMASEWISKI  The Art of Oblivion

Translations
GEMMA GORGA  Mineral Philosophy
Trans. Sharon Dolin

ARCHILOCHUS, CALLIMACHUS, & ALCMAN  A Suite of Poems from the Ancient Greek
Trans. Dan Beachy-Quick

Rediscoveries
W. H. HUDSON  The Birds Appear

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES 

