Alison Brackenbury

from NER 41.2

SHEPHERD BRACKENBURY

Back in the thirties he would kill a sheep

each week, then hawk its meat round neighbouring farms.

When I was born, their hungry times had gone,

though he could still use knives in either hand.

I came once when he skinned a perished lamb

because he had another struggling one,

a triplet, trembling as it tried to stand.

He set it softly by the dead lamb’s dam,

the small stained fleece knotted around its neck.

She let it feed once she had sniffed its back.

Best shoes scratched by rough straws, I learned love meant

not glances, silky curls, but blood’s raw scent.