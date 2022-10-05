New England Review

Vol. 43, No. 4 (2022)

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY
SANDRA SIMONDS  from Cassandra Data, or On Visiting Paul Celan’s Grave at Thiais
JOSH TVRDY  My Mother Is Patient with Plums / My Mother Spends the Day Alone at SeaWorld
S. BROOK CORFMAN  Selfie / Tchaikovsky’s Serenade in C
AUMAINE ROSE SMITH  Cowboy husband quits his job / Two mothers and I work lunch shift
KIM ADDONIZIO  Existential Elegy
DIANA KHOI NGUYEN  Misinformation / from Cape Disappointment
MICHELLE PEÑALOZA  Stereograph: School Girl in Native Dress, Upper Garment Made of Hemp Gauze, Philippine Islands, 1907. / The Captions Are Handwritten

FICTION
CARRIE R. MOORE  In the Swirl
M. COLÓN-MARGOLIES  Souvenirs
MEGAN STAFFEL  Last Days of the Matriarch
YUME KITASEI  The Last Tenants
J. E. SUÁREZ  Sun Country

NONFICTION
Explorations
MIN LI CHAN  Don’t Look It Up
ZOE VALERY  The Ghost

Testimonies
LEATH TONINO  American Outback

Reckonings
NICKY BEER  Noted Author

TRANSLATIONS
MERET OPPENHEIM  Four Poems
translated by Kathleen Heil
DANIELA CATRILEO  from Guerrilla Blooms
translated by Edith Adams

PERFORMANCE PIECES
CHARLOTTE TURNBULL  no home for a kraken

REDISCOVERIES
DONALD MACKENZIE WALLACE  Revolutionary Nihilism and Romantic Notions

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES

