Vol. 43, No. 4 (2022)

POETRY
SANDRA SIMONDS from Cassandra Data, or On Visiting Paul Celan’s Grave at Thiais
JOSH TVRDY My Mother Is Patient with Plums / My Mother Spends the Day Alone at SeaWorld
S. BROOK CORFMAN Selfie / Tchaikovsky’s Serenade in C
AUMAINE ROSE SMITH Cowboy husband quits his job / Two mothers and I work lunch shift
KIM ADDONIZIO Existential Elegy
DIANA KHOI NGUYEN Misinformation / from Cape Disappointment
MICHELLE PEÑALOZA Stereograph: School Girl in Native Dress, Upper Garment Made of Hemp Gauze, Philippine Islands, 1907. / The Captions Are Handwritten
FICTION
CARRIE R. MOORE In the Swirl
M. COLÓN-MARGOLIES Souvenirs
MEGAN STAFFEL Last Days of the Matriarch
YUME KITASEI The Last Tenants
J. E. SUÁREZ Sun Country
NONFICTION
Explorations
MIN LI CHAN Don’t Look It Up
ZOE VALERY The Ghost
Testimonies
LEATH TONINO American Outback
Reckonings
NICKY BEER Noted Author
TRANSLATIONS
MERET OPPENHEIM Four Poems
translated by Kathleen Heil
DANIELA CATRILEO from Guerrilla Blooms
translated by Edith Adams
PERFORMANCE PIECES
CHARLOTTE TURNBULL no home for a kraken
REDISCOVERIES
DONALD MACKENZIE WALLACE Revolutionary Nihilism and Romantic Notions