Contributors’ Notes 43.4

Edith Adams is a literary translator from Spanish into English. She is currently completing her PhD in comparative literature at the University of Southern California and is an alumna of the Bread Loaf Translators’ Conference, the Kenyon Review Literary Translation Workshop, and the Banff International Literary Translation Centre. Her translations have appeared or are forthcoming in Northwest Review, Guernica, Words without Borders, and elsewhere.

Kim Addonizio’s latest poetry collection, just out in paperback, is Now We’re Getting Somewhere (W. W. Norton, 2022). She is the author of seven other poetry collections, two novels, two story collections, and two books on writing poetry, The Poet’s Companion (with Dorianne Laux; W. W. Norton, 1997) and Ordinary Genius (W. W. Norton, 2009), as well as a memoir, Bukowski in a Sundress: Confessions from a Writing Life (Penguin, 2016). Her awards include fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Guggenheim Foundation. She lives in Oakland, California, and teaches live Zoom workshops. https://www.kimaddonizio.com.

Nicky Beer is a bi/queer writer and the author of Real Phonies and Genuine Fakes (Milkweed, 2022). Her first two books, The Diminishing House (Carnegie Mellon, 2010) and The Octopus Game (Carnegie Mellon, 2015), were both winners of the Colorado Book Award for Poetry. She’s received honors from the National Endowment for the Arts, MacDowell, the Poetry Foundation, and the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference. She is an associate professor at the University of Colorado Denver, where she is a poetry editor for Copper Nickel. A recent essay, “My Brother Says ‘What the Fuck,’” was listed as “Notable” in Best American Essays 2021.

Daniela Catrileo is a writer, artist, activist, and professor of philosophy. She is a member of the Colectivo Mapuche Rangiñtulewfü and part of the editorial team for Yene. She has published two collections of poetry: Río herido (Edicola Ediciones, 2016) and Guerra florida (Del Aire Editores, 2018); two chapbooks: El territorio del viaje (Archipiélago 2017, Edicola Ediciones 2022) and Las aguas dejaron de unirse a otras aguas (Libros del Pez Espiral, 2020); and a book of short stories: Piñen (Libros del Pez Espiral, 2019). Her other projects explore artistic formats such as performance, video art, and sound-visual poetry.

Min Li Chan is an essayist and technologist based in Oakland, California. Her writing has appeared in the Yale Review, the Point, and BuzzFeed, among other places, and she is one of five finalists for Farrar, Straus & Giroux’s inaugural FSG Writer’s Fellowship. She holds a BS in electrical engineering from Stanford University and an MFA in creative writing and MA in English from Northwestern University.

M. Colón-Margolies is a writer, editor, and translator based in Paris. She holds an MFA in fiction from the University of Texas at Austin, where she was awarded the Michael Adams Thesis Prize. Her fiction has appeared in Zyzzva, the Florida Review, and Meridian, where her story won the 2017 (No) Borders contest. Her nonfiction has appeared in the Nation, the Columbia Journalism Review online, and on Rhode Island Public Radio. The co-translator of Diego Maradona: The Last Interview (Melville House, 2022), she is currently at work on a novel.

S. Brook Corfman is the author of My Daily Actions, or The Meteorites (Fordham University Press, 2020), one of the New York Times Best Poetry Books of 2020 and a finalist for a Publishing Triangle Award, and Luxury, Blue Lace, chosen by Richard Siken for the 2018 Autumn House Rising Writer Prize (Autumn House Press, 2018). They are also the author of several chapbooks, including Frames (Belladonna* Collaborative, 2019), and their work has appeared in the Academy of American Poets’ Poem-a-Day, the Brooklyn Rail, Conjunctions, and DIAGRAM, among other places. @sbrookcorfman & sbrookcorfman.com.

Kathleen Heil is a writer/translator and choreographer/performer. Her work appears in the Common, the New Yorker, Two Lines, and other journals. A recipient of grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the German Translators’ Fund, and the German Dance Association, among others, she lives and works in Berlin. The Loveliest Vowel Empties, her translation of Meret Oppenheim’s collected poems, is forthcoming from World Poetry Books in 2023.

Yume Kitasei (www.yumekitasei.com) lives in Brooklyn, New York. Her stories have appeared in publications including Catapult, SmokeLong Quarterly, and Baltimore Review. Her debut novel, The Deep Sky, is forthcoming from Flatiron Books in 2023. She chirps occasionally @YumeKitasei.

Carrie R. Moore’s fiction and essays have appeared or are forthcoming in the Normal School, Sewanee Review, Southern Review, ForHarriet, EPOCH, Virginia Quarterly Review, and One Story. She has received scholarships and fellowships from the Community of Writers, the Sewanee Writers’ Conference, and the Martha Heasley Cox Center for Steinbeck Studies. A graduate of the University of Southern California and Stanford University, she is currently a fellow at the Michener Center for Writers, where she is working on a novel. Most recently, she won the 2021 Keene Prize for Literature at the University of Texas at Austin.

Diana Khoi Nguyen, a poet and multimedia artist, is the author of Ghost Of (Omnidawn, 2018) and recipient of a 2021 fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts. In addition to winning the 92Y Discovery Poetry Contest, the 2019 Kate Tufts Discovery Award, and a Colorado Book Award, she was also a finalist for the National Book Award and L.A. Times Book Prize. A Kundiman fellow, she is core faculty in the Randolph College Low-Residency MFA and an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh. In spring 2022, she was an artist-in-residence at Brown University.

Meret Oppenheim was born in Berlin in 1913 and spent her formative years in the artistic company of Man Ray, Marcel Duchamp, and André Breton in Paris, where she also designed accessories for Elsa Schiaparelli. At the time of her death in 1985, her body of work included painting, works on paper, and object constructions, as well as jewelry designs, public sculpture commissions, and poetry.

Michelle Peñaloza is the author of Former Possessions of the Spanish Empire (Inlandia Books, 2019), winner of the 2018 Hillary Gravendyk National Poetry Prize, and landscape/heartbreak (Two Sylvias, 2015). The proud daughter of Filipino immigrants, she was born in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan, and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. She lives in Covelo, California.

Sandra Simonds is a poet and critic. She is the author of eight books of poetry including Triptychs (forthcoming from Wave Books) and Atopia (Wesleyan University Press, 2019). Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Poetry, and elsewhere.

Aumaine Rose Smith is a poet, writer, and editor based in Cleveland. Her creative work appears or is forthcoming in AGNI, Kenyon Review, Pleiades, Meridian, Southern Indiana Review, Hobart, and other journals. She currently serves as the operations manager for Beloit Poetry Journal and is the managing editor at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Megan Staffel’s new novel, the winner of the Petrichor Prize, is forthcoming in 2024 from Regal House Publishing. She is the author of five books of fiction: The Exit Coach (Four Way Books, 2016), Lessons in Another Language (Four Way Books, 2010), The Notebooks of Lost Things (Soho Press, 1999), She Wanted Something Else (North Point Press, 1987), and A Length of Wire and Other Stories (Pym Randall Press, 1987). She has taught for many years in the Warren Wilson MFA Program for Writers and keeps an ongoing blog on her website (www.meganstaffel.com) called “What I’m Reading.”

J. E. Suárez is a writer and translator from Quito, Ecuador. He holds an MFA in creative writing from the University of Virginia. His work has appeared in the Hopkins Review, Epiphany Magazine, 3AM Magazine, and others. His translation of the poetry collection In the Lateness of the World, by Carolyn Forché, was published by Valparaiso Ediciones in 2022. He currently writes for the video game company Za/Um.

J. P. Terlizzi is a New York City photographer whose contemporary practice explores themes of memory, relationship, and identity. His images are rooted in the personal and heavily influenced around the notion of home, legacy, and family. His highly acclaimed still-life work is known for its distinctive use of style, pattern, texture, and color. He uses food and objects that serve as memory that link to a foundation in family tradition, history, and culture. His work has been exhibited extensively in galleries and museums across the United States and internationally.

Leath Tonino is the author of two essay collections, both published by Trinity University Press: The Animal One Thousand Miles Long (2018) and The West Will Swallow You (2019). A freelance writer, his work appears regularly in Orion, the Sun, Tricycle, and Outside.

Charlotte Turnbull’s fiction has won prizes and has appeared or is forthcoming in Litro, Denver Quarterly, and the McNeese Review, among others. Her work has been Pushcart-nominated and translated into Italian. She was long-listed for the 2022 Caledonia Prize, and lives on Dartmoor with her husband and three children.

Josh Tvrdy (he/him) is a writer from Tucson, Arizona. Winner of a 2021 Pushcart Prize, he recently graduated with an MFA in poetry from North Carolina State University. He won Gulf Coast’s 2018 Prize in Poetry, and his work can be found in Poetry, New England Review, the Georgia Review, Gulf Coast, and elsewhere. He lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Zoe Valery is a writer whose essays have appeared in the White Review, Longreads, and the Common.