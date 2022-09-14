New England Review

Vol. 43, No. 3 (2022)

Neighbor by Aubrey Levinthal

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY
IRIS A. LAW  Experimental Method: Tense Fluidity (Is / Was) / My Father at Breakfast
LINDSAY BERNAL  Visions
MARY LEE  St. Francis / Arctic Palimpsest / Nocturne at Midnight
DAVID BAKER  Lilac Tree and Lichen / Late Georgic in a Field in Ohio
SOPHIE KLAHR  Tree of Life
TR BRADY  T Daydream / T Daydream
D. M. ADERIBIGBE  Christening: An Abecedarian
EUGENE GLORIA  Red Hens and Raymundo

FICTION
DA-LIN  Treasure Island Alley
TABISH KHAIR  The Last Installment
JACK GAIN  Pollard Trees
BRADLEY BAZZLE  Where the West Begins
CAROLINE KIM  Hiding Spot
HEIDI BELL  An Easy Meal

NONFICTION
Traveler’s Notebook
ELISABETH BECKER  Walking with Walter Benjamin: The Jewish Lives and Afterlives of “the City god,” Berlin
MAXIM MATUSEVICH  Bar Beach Police Station

Testimonies
ANGELIQUE STEVENS  Care Credit

Reckonings
KATIE MOULTON  The Elvis Room

Explorations
SKIP HORACK  From a Forest of Marvels

HOMAGE TO KOREAN WOMEN POETS
translated by Suphil Lee Park

LEE OKBONG  Testimonial / Verse of Snow
KIM WOONCHO  In Response to Seolpah’s Poem

MIRRORING PRACTICE: POETS RESPOND TO JASPER JOHNS
introduction by Brian Teare

RICK BAROT  Cross-Hatch
KHADIJAH QUEEN  Collage, unfinished
COLE SWENSEN  Driving the Dark
BRIAN TEARE  from Association Copy

REDISCOVERIES
WILLIAM MATHEWS  Words Without Meaning

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES

