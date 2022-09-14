Vol. 43, No. 3 (2022)

Buy the issue in print or as an e-book
POETRY
IRIS A. LAW Experimental Method: Tense Fluidity (Is / Was) / My Father at Breakfast
LINDSAY BERNAL Visions
MARY LEE St. Francis / Arctic Palimpsest / Nocturne at Midnight
DAVID BAKER Lilac Tree and Lichen / Late Georgic in a Field in Ohio
SOPHIE KLAHR Tree of Life
TR BRADY T Daydream / T Daydream
D. M. ADERIBIGBE Christening: An Abecedarian
EUGENE GLORIA Red Hens and Raymundo
FICTION
DA-LIN Treasure Island Alley
TABISH KHAIR The Last Installment
JACK GAIN Pollard Trees
BRADLEY BAZZLE Where the West Begins
CAROLINE KIM Hiding Spot
HEIDI BELL An Easy Meal
NONFICTION
Traveler’s Notebook
ELISABETH BECKER Walking with Walter Benjamin: The Jewish Lives and Afterlives of “the City god,” Berlin
MAXIM MATUSEVICH Bar Beach Police Station
Testimonies
ANGELIQUE STEVENS Care Credit
Reckonings
KATIE MOULTON The Elvis Room
Explorations
SKIP HORACK From a Forest of Marvels
HOMAGE TO KOREAN WOMEN POETS
translated by Suphil Lee Park
LEE OKBONG Testimonial / Verse of Snow
KIM WOONCHO In Response to Seolpah’s Poem
MIRRORING PRACTICE: POETS RESPOND TO JASPER JOHNS
introduction by Brian Teare
RICK BAROT Cross-Hatch
KHADIJAH QUEEN Collage, unfinished
COLE SWENSEN Driving the Dark
BRIAN TEARE from Association Copy
REDISCOVERIES
WILLIAM MATHEWS Words Without Meaning