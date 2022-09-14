Vol. 43, No. 3 (2022)

Buy the issue in print or as an e-book

Neighbor by Aubrey Levinthal

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY

IRIS A. LAW Experimental Method: Tense Fluidity (Is / Was) / My Father at Breakfast

LINDSAY BERNAL Visions

MARY LEE St. Francis / Arctic Palimpsest / Nocturne at Midnight

DAVID BAKER Lilac Tree and Lichen / Late Georgic in a Field in Ohio

SOPHIE KLAHR Tree of Life

TR BRADY T Daydream / T Daydream

D. M. ADERIBIGBE Christening: An Abecedarian

EUGENE GLORIA Red Hens and Raymundo

FICTION

DA-LIN Treasure Island Alley

TABISH KHAIR The Last Installment

JACK GAIN Pollard Trees

BRADLEY BAZZLE Where the West Begins

CAROLINE KIM Hiding Spot

HEIDI BELL An Easy Meal

NONFICTION

Traveler’s Notebook

ELISABETH BECKER Walking with Walter Benjamin: The Jewish Lives and Afterlives of “the City god,” Berlin

MAXIM MATUSEVICH Bar Beach Police Station

Testimonies

ANGELIQUE STEVENS Care Credit

Reckonings

KATIE MOULTON The Elvis Room

Explorations

SKIP HORACK From a Forest of Marvels

HOMAGE TO KOREAN WOMEN POETS

translated by Suphil Lee Park



LEE OKBONG Testimonial / Verse of Snow

KIM WOONCHO In Response to Seolpah’s Poem

MIRRORING PRACTICE: POETS RESPOND TO JASPER JOHNS

introduction by Brian Teare

RICK BAROT Cross-Hatch

KHADIJAH QUEEN Collage, unfinished

COLE SWENSEN Driving the Dark

BRIAN TEARE from Association Copy

REDISCOVERIES

WILLIAM MATHEWS Words Without Meaning

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES