Books by our authors

We love when our authors go on to publish books, and we like to let the world know about them. To that end, we regularly announce their publications and link to them on a bookshelf at Bookshop.org.

We hope NER readers will browse the shelf, and if they choose to buy one of these books to buy it here and support independent bookstores everywhere! Or, if you’re lucky enough to have your own bookshop nearby, we hope you’ll go out into the world and get your hands on a copy there. (Our hometown shop is the Vermont Book Shop.)

If you’re an NER author and you have a new book coming out—or one that we missed in recent months—please drop us a line at nereview at middlebury dot edu.