New England Review

Vol. 44, No. 2 (2023)



EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY
PETER GIZZI  Nimbus
OLIVER BAEZ BENDORF  Consider the Rooster / Werkzeug / Offerings Iphis Pledged as a Girl and Paid as a Boy
CARLIE HOFFMAN  Author’s Myth
MARK KYUNGSOO BIAS  Dog Years / The Sanctuary
MEG REYNOLDS  Oracle
GEORGE UBA  Full Service at J & S Shell

FICTION
JOAN LEEGANT  Wild Animals
KARIN LIN-GREENBERG  In Crawfordville
ANU KANDIKUPPA  A Bed for Kavita
LISE FUNDERBURG  Balaclava
NICHOLAS PETTY  John “The Hammer” Johnson’s Last Disaster Movie

NONFICTION
Reckonings
CHING CHING TAN  How Do I Explain Myself?
PHOEBE STONE  The Floating Fish

Testimonies
OLIVIA MUENZ  Couch Potato
EFRÉN ORDÓÑEZ GARZA  Was Leopoldo Ralón Supposed to Become a Writer?

Observations
SUSAN DAITCH  The View from Here, Maybe

Rediscoveries
LEO TOLSTOY  First Recollections

TRANSLATIONS
LINDA MARIA BAROS  Someone acts on orders / The swimmer, lingual side
translated by Emily Graham
ELSA DRUCAROFF  Lili in Her Forest
translated by Slava Faybysh
MERCÈ RODOREDA  Song of the laundresses, I / Dead soldiers / Ulysses and the Sirens
translated by Rebecca Simpson

“THE DOOR LEFT WIDE”: IRISH POETS IN TRIBUTE TO EAVAN BOLAND
guest edited by Shara Lessley

STEPHEN SEXTON  No Epiphany
GAIL MCCONNELL  Holdfast
THOMAS MCCARTHY  Lamb
VICTORIA KENNEFICK  Potion
EOGHAN WALLS  Undrownable
ELAINE FEENEY  When we concluded
TARA BERGIN  Chronology of the Swimmer
LUKE MORGAN  The Day the Sea Froze
CAROLINE BRACKEN  Fame
MOLLY TWOMEY  Lunch
CONOR CLEARY  Neolithic
EDEL BURKE  Summons
KEVIN O’FARRELL  Apostrophe
NESSA O’MAHONY  Cillín
ANNETTE SKADE  Current
ELEANOR HOOKER  Being: The Instrument and the Song
CATHERINE PHIL MACCARTHY  Mourning Cloak
JESSICA TRAYNOR  to you, one year on
SIMON COSTELLO  Saturn Devouring
MARY NOONAN  Mouse and Bees
SUSANNA GALBRAITH  poem for the end of the known world
PÁDRAIG Ó TUAMA  Dynamite Comes from a Greek Verb
JODY ALLEN RANDOLPH  Afterword

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES

