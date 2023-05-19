Vol. 44, No. 2 (2023)

Buy the issue in print or as an e-book
POETRY
PETER GIZZI Nimbus
OLIVER BAEZ BENDORF Consider the Rooster / Werkzeug / Offerings Iphis Pledged as a Girl and Paid as a Boy
CARLIE HOFFMAN Author’s Myth
MARK KYUNGSOO BIAS Dog Years / The Sanctuary
MEG REYNOLDS Oracle
GEORGE UBA Full Service at J & S Shell
FICTION
JOAN LEEGANT Wild Animals
KARIN LIN-GREENBERG In Crawfordville
ANU KANDIKUPPA A Bed for Kavita
LISE FUNDERBURG Balaclava
NICHOLAS PETTY John “The Hammer” Johnson’s Last Disaster Movie
NONFICTION
Reckonings
CHING CHING TAN How Do I Explain Myself?
PHOEBE STONE The Floating Fish
Testimonies
OLIVIA MUENZ Couch Potato
EFRÉN ORDÓÑEZ GARZA Was Leopoldo Ralón Supposed to Become a Writer?
Observations
SUSAN DAITCH The View from Here, Maybe
Rediscoveries
LEO TOLSTOY First Recollections
TRANSLATIONS
LINDA MARIA BAROS Someone acts on orders / The swimmer, lingual side
translated by Emily Graham
ELSA DRUCAROFF Lili in Her Forest
translated by Slava Faybysh
MERCÈ RODOREDA Song of the laundresses, I / Dead soldiers / Ulysses and the Sirens
translated by Rebecca Simpson
“THE DOOR LEFT WIDE”: IRISH POETS IN TRIBUTE TO EAVAN BOLAND
guest edited by Shara Lessley
STEPHEN SEXTON No Epiphany
GAIL MCCONNELL Holdfast
THOMAS MCCARTHY Lamb
VICTORIA KENNEFICK Potion
EOGHAN WALLS Undrownable
ELAINE FEENEY When we concluded
TARA BERGIN Chronology of the Swimmer
LUKE MORGAN The Day the Sea Froze
CAROLINE BRACKEN Fame
MOLLY TWOMEY Lunch
CONOR CLEARY Neolithic
EDEL BURKE Summons
KEVIN O’FARRELL Apostrophe
NESSA O’MAHONY Cillín
ANNETTE SKADE Current
ELEANOR HOOKER Being: The Instrument and the Song
CATHERINE PHIL MACCARTHY Mourning Cloak
JESSICA TRAYNOR to you, one year on
SIMON COSTELLO Saturn Devouring
MARY NOONAN Mouse and Bees
SUSANNA GALBRAITH poem for the end of the known world
PÁDRAIG Ó TUAMA Dynamite Comes from a Greek Verb
JODY ALLEN RANDOLPH Afterword