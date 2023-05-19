Vol. 44, No. 2 (2023)

Buy the issue in print or as an e-book

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY

PETER GIZZI Nimbus

OLIVER BAEZ BENDORF Consider the Rooster / Werkzeug / Offerings Iphis Pledged as a Girl and Paid as a Boy

CARLIE HOFFMAN Author’s Myth

MARK KYUNGSOO BIAS Dog Years / The Sanctuary

MEG REYNOLDS Oracle

GEORGE UBA Full Service at J & S Shell

FICTION

JOAN LEEGANT Wild Animals

KARIN LIN-GREENBERG In Crawfordville

ANU KANDIKUPPA A Bed for Kavita

LISE FUNDERBURG Balaclava

NICHOLAS PETTY John “The Hammer” Johnson’s Last Disaster Movie

NONFICTION

Reckonings

CHING CHING TAN How Do I Explain Myself?

PHOEBE STONE The Floating Fish

Testimonies

OLIVIA MUENZ Couch Potato

EFRÉN ORDÓÑEZ GARZA Was Leopoldo Ralón Supposed to Become a Writer?

Observations

SUSAN DAITCH The View from Here, Maybe

Rediscoveries

LEO TOLSTOY First Recollections

TRANSLATIONS

LINDA MARIA BAROS Someone acts on orders / The swimmer, lingual side

translated by Emily Graham

ELSA DRUCAROFF Lili in Her Forest

translated by Slava Faybysh

MERCÈ RODOREDA Song of the laundresses, I / Dead soldiers / Ulysses and the Sirens

translated by Rebecca Simpson

“THE DOOR LEFT WIDE”: IRISH POETS IN TRIBUTE TO EAVAN BOLAND

guest edited by Shara Lessley



STEPHEN SEXTON No Epiphany

GAIL MCCONNELL Holdfast

THOMAS MCCARTHY Lamb

VICTORIA KENNEFICK Potion

EOGHAN WALLS Undrownable

ELAINE FEENEY When we concluded

TARA BERGIN Chronology of the Swimmer

LUKE MORGAN The Day the Sea Froze

CAROLINE BRACKEN Fame

MOLLY TWOMEY Lunch

CONOR CLEARY Neolithic

EDEL BURKE Summons

KEVIN O’FARRELL Apostrophe

NESSA O’MAHONY Cillín

ANNETTE SKADE Current

ELEANOR HOOKER Being: The Instrument and the Song

CATHERINE PHIL MACCARTHY Mourning Cloak

JESSICA TRAYNOR to you, one year on

SIMON COSTELLO Saturn Devouring

MARY NOONAN Mouse and Bees

SUSANNA GALBRAITH poem for the end of the known world

PÁDRAIG Ó TUAMA Dynamite Comes from a Greek Verb

JODY ALLEN RANDOLPH Afterword

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES