Vol. 40, No. 2 (2019)

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY

FLOWER CONROY Who Loves a Quarry?

ANNAH OMUNE SIDIGU Cardinal

MARILYN HACKER Ghazal: Your Face

MARK IRWIN What a great responsibility / Here

SARA ELIZA JOHNSON Migration

DAVID BAKER Hold Hands / Nine Wild Turkeys in a Field

ELLEN WELCKER Any Grieving Mammal

CARLOS ANDRÉS GÓMEZ Last Sundays at Bootleggers

MATTHEW NIENOW Multitudes

DEVON WALKER-FIGUEROA Beginning to Wax to Bronze at Chemeketa Community College

JENN GIVHAN Lila

ANGIE MACRI Current / Interstellar Dust

T. J. MCLEMORE Afterlives

POLISH POETRY IN TRANSLATION: BRIDGING THE FRONTIERS OF LANGUAGE

ELLEN HINSEY Introduction

Translations by Jakob Ziguras:

BOLESŁAW LEŚMIAN Transformations / Moths / Happiness

KAZIMIERZ WIERZYŃSKI Trunk

MARIA PAWLIKOWSKA-JASNORZEWSKA From Poetic Sketchbook

JULIAN TUWIM Rushes / Poem with a Dull End

TADEUSZ PEIPER That…

JULIAN PRZYBOŚ Notre Dame

STANISŁAW GROCHOWIAK Undressing for Sleep / Minuet

ANNA ŚWIRSZCZYŃSKA Body and Soul on a Beach / An Ordinary Birth

MIRON BIAŁOSZEWSKI Typed with One Finger / We, Starfish

JÓZEF CZECHOWICZ Elegy of Powerlessness

JAROSŁAW IWASZKIEWICZ Urania

ALEKSANDER WAT Somatic Verses / The Willows of Alma-Ata / From Nocturnes / From Songs of a Wanderer [Online Exclusive!]

MIECZYSŁAW JASTRUN Reading Homer

TADEUSZ RÓŻEWICZ in the light of flickering lamps

RAFAŁ WOJACZEK Song of Heroes II

ANDRZEJ SOSNOWSKI What is poetry?

TOMASZ RÓŻYCKI Meadow

EUGENIUSZ TKACZYSZYN-DYCKI Fragment of a Prayer

AGNIESZKA KLUBA, MAGDALENA REMBOWSKA-PŁUCIENNIK, BEATA ŚNIECIKOWSKA, ANDRZEJ KARCZ, & TAMARA BRZOSTOWSKA-TERESZKIEWICZ Commentary on Selected Poems

[AUDIO] Pronouncing the poets’ names

FICTION

NANCY REISMAN Horse Seasons

ANDREW GRETES Sweat a Wormhole

STEVE ALMOND How Can You Be Happy?

LESLIE BAZZETT The Maid of Laurel Avenue

GABRIELLE LUCILLE FUENTES The Burial of Fidelia Armando Castell

ERIK HARPER KLASS The Pilgrim of Łódź

NONFICTION

Journeys

ALISA KOYRAKH Tomorrow We Travel

Observations

GREGG WILLIARD Move

Recollections

JEHANNE DUBROW Essay, Made of Antique Glass

DAN O’BRIEN Dear Brother

Reflections

ANGELIQUE STEVENS The Only Light We’ve Got

Rediscoveries

JAMES GIBBONS HUNEKER Chopin and George Sand: An International Affair

In memory of Francis-Noël Thomas

1943–2019

whose fine Virgilian sensibility illuminated all that it touched.









