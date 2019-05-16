Vol. 40, No. 2 (2019)

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook.
POETRY
FLOWER CONROY Who Loves a Quarry?
ANNAH OMUNE SIDIGU Cardinal
MARILYN HACKER Ghazal: Your Face
MARK IRWIN What a great responsibility / Here
SARA ELIZA JOHNSON Migration
DAVID BAKER Hold Hands / Nine Wild Turkeys in a Field
ELLEN WELCKER Any Grieving Mammal
CARLOS ANDRÉS GÓMEZ Last Sundays at Bootleggers
MATTHEW NIENOW Multitudes
DEVON WALKER-FIGUEROA Beginning to Wax to Bronze at Chemeketa Community College
JENN GIVHAN Lila
ANGIE MACRI Current / Interstellar Dust
T. J. MCLEMORE Afterlives
POLISH POETRY IN TRANSLATION: BRIDGING THE FRONTIERS OF LANGUAGE
ELLEN HINSEY Introduction
Translations by Jakob Ziguras:
BOLESŁAW LEŚMIAN Transformations / Moths / Happiness
KAZIMIERZ WIERZYŃSKI Trunk
MARIA PAWLIKOWSKA-JASNORZEWSKA From Poetic Sketchbook
JULIAN TUWIM Rushes / Poem with a Dull End
TADEUSZ PEIPER That…
JULIAN PRZYBOŚ Notre Dame
STANISŁAW GROCHOWIAK Undressing for Sleep / Minuet
ANNA ŚWIRSZCZYŃSKA Body and Soul on a Beach / An Ordinary Birth
MIRON BIAŁOSZEWSKI Typed with One Finger / We, Starfish
JÓZEF CZECHOWICZ Elegy of Powerlessness
JAROSŁAW IWASZKIEWICZ Urania
ALEKSANDER WAT Somatic Verses / The Willows of Alma-Ata / From Nocturnes / From Songs of a Wanderer [Online Exclusive!]
MIECZYSŁAW JASTRUN Reading Homer
TADEUSZ RÓŻEWICZ in the light of flickering lamps
RAFAŁ WOJACZEK Song of Heroes II
ANDRZEJ SOSNOWSKI What is poetry?
TOMASZ RÓŻYCKI Meadow
EUGENIUSZ TKACZYSZYN-DYCKI Fragment of a Prayer
AGNIESZKA KLUBA, MAGDALENA REMBOWSKA-PŁUCIENNIK, BEATA ŚNIECIKOWSKA, ANDRZEJ KARCZ, & TAMARA BRZOSTOWSKA-TERESZKIEWICZ Commentary on Selected Poems
[AUDIO] Pronouncing the poets’ names
FICTION
NANCY REISMAN Horse Seasons
ANDREW GRETES Sweat a Wormhole
STEVE ALMOND How Can You Be Happy?
LESLIE BAZZETT The Maid of Laurel Avenue
GABRIELLE LUCILLE FUENTES The Burial of Fidelia Armando Castell
ERIK HARPER KLASS The Pilgrim of Łódź
NONFICTION
Journeys
ALISA KOYRAKH Tomorrow We Travel
Observations
GREGG WILLIARD Move
Recollections
JEHANNE DUBROW Essay, Made of Antique Glass
DAN O’BRIEN Dear Brother
Reflections
ANGELIQUE STEVENS The Only Light We’ve Got
Rediscoveries
JAMES GIBBONS HUNEKER Chopin and George Sand: An International Affair
In memory of Francis-Noël Thomas
1943–2019
whose fine Virgilian sensibility illuminated all that it touched.