To Maria Dąbrowska

my whole homeland,

In the attic sleeps my return:

which I must here protect—

the most despairing junk.

and, among oddments fit for naught,

ready to become ever more dumb and childish;

A trunk of old, rancid children

trunk on my back

from Europe to America,

from America to Europe,

as moving follows moving:

A dog’s whine after my Carpathian soil,

Such is the baggage. Such is the voyage,

such is my travel plan:

the whole globe open,

but with no way out.