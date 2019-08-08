buy the issue, or subscribe!

The calla lilies beside the calavera

on the kitchen table sing Open the book.

Mami lays out a fresh bowl of apples

at the front door, beneath the portrait of La Virgen

with a burning sacred heart, to keep both

enemies & friends from bringing ill

intent inside with them. I want to roll

my eyes at Mami’s superstitions, but I’m beginning

to hear them too—not

the apples, but the flowers. Named for me.

The funnels of their flared heads, little throats

opening. Open, they say. They mean the book

I want to write. Instead I stuff

a spoonful of oatmeal into my mouth

silencing the burnt orange blooms, their

stiff green petals cupped toward the ceiling

as if asking for rain. It hasn’t rained

in months. We’re not allowed to use sprinklers

in our patch of weeds-for-grass, our smog-

black sky that makes me think of ravens.

The fan blades whirl, dust spinning sunlight

& city noise, the maize man in his sidewalk cart

readying to park at the end of my block

with his butter & chile & warm, steamed corn.

My mouth waters. I stir the goo in my bowl.

I eat it plain. I don’t spoon the brown sugar

I’d once loved until the boys at school called

my chest buds knolls, a word on our vocab

test, rhymes with trolls. How many boys

could I knock out with my makeshift-

spoon slingshot? I load the silver hollow, pull back,

fling the paste-white glue-for-breakfast

across the kitchen. It oozes down

the fridge, coating last year’s recital picture—

my last dance before I quit. My tights

couldn’t tuck in my pansa & thighs-

of-masa. Onstage in my costume

one of the girls whisper-yelled Oh em gee. Does Lila

stuff her bra? The oatmeal congeals

over the smile plastered to my picture face.

I smile back. Then Mami’s chanclas on the tile.

What in God’s name, Li? Mami pronounces

it like Lee, the I in Spanish sounding like eeeeeee

in Mami’s wooden-spoon of a voice.

Twelve years old y todavía un bebé, traviesa

throwing food across the room. She clucks

her tongue. Clean that mess.

The calla lilies laugh. The maize man

rings his bell.

