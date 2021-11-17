Vol. 42, No. 4 (2021)

Buy the issue in print or as an e-book
POETRY
EMMA AYLOR Untitled Figure 1 / Slip / Landscape with Guide
TAWANDA MULALU Song / Connecticut / My Brother Does Not Return for My Mother’s Fiftieth
RACHEL MANNHEIMER Horses / Berlin
JAKE GOLDWASSER Psittacine
BURNSIDE SOLEIL Frances
ROB SHAPIRO Strange Symbol
HELENE ACHANZAR Etymology / Chicago
MARGARET KAPLAN Anhedonia
SHELLEY WONG The Winter Forecast
AJIBOLA TOLASE Commutative Properties of Black Bodies
HERA NAGUIB News of Another Femicide / After the First Visit
LESLIE SAINZ Self-Determination Theory / Propaganda Ghazal
FICTION
MARGUERITE W. SULLIVAN Of Bones and Rhododendrons
BO LEWIS Waiting for Tilda Swinton / The Ghost of Andrew Johnson
SCOTT BROKER Kingdom
SAMANTHA XIAO CODY Offerings
KATHERINE DAMM Hallelujah!
SAM WACHMAN The Right Way to Drown
G. K. HEART The Abortion
ALEJANDRO PUYANA The Last Friday in Caracas
NONFICTION
Reports from American Places
DANIEL KENNEDY Relax Your Face, Clint
Reckonings
HANH HOANG Bedtime Stories from Vietnam
Testimonies
JONATHAN GLEASON Exit Wounds
JUNG HAE CHAE The Gye, the No-Name Hair Salon, the Coup d’État, and the Small Dreamers
DOCUDRAMA
J. T. PRICE Quiet, Considerate, and Seeking the Same
TRANSLATIONS
LILIANA PONCE from “The Somber Station”
trans. Michael Martin Shea
REDISCOVERIES
KENNETH GRAHAME The Romance of the Rail
COVER ART
Tim Fitts