Self-Determination Theory

Poetry from NER 42.4 (2021)

There is something in this native land business

and you cannot get away from it.

—Gertrude Stein

I sit in the living room,

in the living room

my mother chokes

on something cold and sharp.

I launch an investigation:

She is wearing a blue cotton shirt.

Her shoulders are showing.

The television is hush.

I conclude she is struggling

with a unique idea.

One she should keep.

Just like that, sparks. Reds,

whites. It is the savior

mother calls U.S.!

U.S. places

his arms around her abdomen

and applies sudden upward

pressure. She heaves.

The volume

of the not–news channel

rises, and the sound alerts

my father in the kitchen.

To enter the living room,

my father must

step over the bodies of

other Spanish-speaking men.

He does so with ease.

I weep in the living room,

in the living room

my father watches U.S.

grope my mother,

and though he is a jealous man,

he says nothing

because he, too,

accepts no other touch.