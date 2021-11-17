Propaganda Ghazal

Poetry from NER 42.4 (2021)
Father repeats a Yanquis saying about history, its wrong side.
In fear of comeuppance, I eat so much I can only sleep on my side.
For years I thought our guts looked like unupholstered chairs.
That this unlearning would be a larger spectacle, a bright side.
AMERICA Wake-Up the bazooka blasts are cartoon tomatoes.
I line up the lies like handholding children—side by side by side.
FIDEL CASTRO is a threat to the peace of the Western Hemisphere!
For an eye-catching poster, use the color wheel’s opposite sides.
I didn’t fuck the woman with the Che Guevara print above her
bed. Instead, I let her pin new atrocities to my damp, right side.