Vol. 40, No. 1 (2019)

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook.

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY

ALEŠ ŠTEGER For You / With Closed Eyes

(trans. Brian Henry)

JANICE N. HARRINGTON The Attar of Roses

ARTHUR SZE Entanglement

TIMOTHY DONNELLY Poem Written with an Arrowhead in My Mouth / All Through the War

V. PENELOPE PELIZZON Gypsy Moths

BRIAN TEARE Sitting Isohydric Meditation

KHALED MATTAWA Malouk’s Qassida / Psalm for the Departed

C. DALE YOUNG Portrait in Salt and Dusky Carmine

JENNIFER GROTZ The Conversion of Paul

STANLEY PLUMLY Alzheimers

CAREY SALERNO Baptism with a Pond in It

ROSE MCLARNEY Nutmeg and Mace

NOAH WARRE A New Landscape

DERRICK AUSTIN Dear & Decorations

MAGGIE SMITH The Hum

FICTION

MARIA THOMAS Simple Battery

DAVID MOATS The Incident

JOHN MANCINI Dogs of Silver Sands

LAUREN ACAMPORA The Elephant God

GEORGIA BEATY The Golden Age

VALERIE HEGARTY Cats vs. Cancer

NONFICTION

Testimonies

MOLLY BASHAW All the Things We Once Thought Ordinary

EMILY PITTINOS Prey Animal

Investigations

MATT JONES The Unthinkable Fossil of Hope

Journeys

RYŪNOSUKE AKUTAGAWA Twenty Remarks on China

(trans. Ryan C. K. Choi)

ROGER SALLOCH Provenance

Reflections

IOAN MARC JONES To the falling London rain

Rediscoveries

JOSEPH ADDISON Female Dress—Mixture of the Sexes in One Person—Female Equestrians

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES