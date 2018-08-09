New England Review

Vol. 39, No. 4 (2018)

POETRY EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY
DIANE GLANCY   Trying to Figure Out the World / Flower-heads
SUSAN MITCHELL   Soprano Tough Orange / The Bear / Snowover
BARBARA JANE REYES   Brown Girl Mixtape
JANE WONG   I Haul a House Out of the Bay
DAVID BIESPIEL   Three Days of Confession / Conventional Hero / Plain Sight
LYNNE THOMPSON   Langston won’t stay in his grave
CHELSEA DINGMAN  Antipastoral
GAVIN YUAN GAO   Self-Portrait as the Winter Sea
CHRISTOPHER SALERNO   Rotation
JON WILLIAM STOUT   Dysphonia
TREVOR KETNER   Meditations, with an Image Borrowed from Félix González-Torres
BENJAMIN GARCIA   Ode to the Peacock

FICTION
ELLA MARTINSEN GORHAM   Protozoa
NOAH BOGDONOFF   Indoor Animals
MICHAEL BYERS   Greenhouse
JOAN LI   Chimera
DOUGLAS SILVER   Borders and Crossings
JOAN LEEGANT   The Eleventh Happiest Country

NONFICTION    
Investigations
JENNIFER STOCK   Parrot on a Stone Plinth
STEPHEN BENZ   Overlooking Guantánamo

Journeys
PETER LASALLE   Lisbon, June 2016

Testimonies
KATHERINE E. STANDEFER   The Unmaking

Revaluations
PAISLEY REKDAL   The Erotic Wounds of War

Rediscoveries
CONSTANCE FENIMORE WOOLSON  Arriving in Corfu

Translations
NIKOLAI GOGOL   Ivan Fyodorovich Shponka and His Auntie  
  trans. by Michael R. Katz
JEAN-PAUL DE DADELSEN   from Bach in Autumn 
  trans. by Marilyn Hacker

CONTRIBUTORS' NOTES

 

 

 

 

