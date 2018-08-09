Vol. 39, No. 4 (2018)

Buy the issue in print or as an e-book
POETRY
DIANE GLANCY Trying to Figure Out the World / Flower-heads
SUSAN MITCHELL Soprano Tough Orange / The Bear / Snowover
BARBARA JANE REYES Brown Girl Mixtape
JANE WONG I Haul a House Out of the Bay
DAVID BIESPIEL Three Days of Confession / Conventional Hero / Plain Sight
LYNNE THOMPSON Langston won’t stay in his grave
CHELSEA DINGMAN Antipastoral
GAVIN YUAN GAO Self-Portrait as the Winter Sea
CHRISTOPHER SALERNO Rotation
JON WILLIAM STOUT Dysphonia
TREVOR KETNER Meditations, with an Image Borrowed from Félix González-Torres
BENJAMIN GARCIA Ode to the Peacock
FICTION
ELLA MARTINSEN GORHAM Protozoa
NOAH BOGDONOFF Indoor Animals
MICHAEL BYERS Greenhouse
JOAN LI Chimera
DOUGLAS SILVER Borders and Crossings
JOAN LEEGANT The Eleventh Happiest Country
NONFICTION
Investigations
JENNIFER STOCK Parrot on a Stone Plinth
STEPHEN BENZ Overlooking Guantánamo
Journeys
PETER LASALLE Lisbon, June 2016
Testimonies
KATHERINE E. STANDEFER The Unmaking
Revaluations
PAISLEY REKDAL The Erotic Wounds of War
Rediscoveries
CONSTANCE FENIMORE WOOLSON Arriving in Corfu
Translations
NIKOLAI GOGOL Ivan Fyodorovich Shponka and His Auntie
trans. by Michael R. Katz
JEAN-PAUL DE DADELSEN from Bach in Autumn
trans. by Marilyn Hacker