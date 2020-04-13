Langston won’t stay in his grave,

from NER 39.4 (2018)

sound. Says we are related you and I,

self early blue evening, black smoke of

calls me rose of neon darkness, calls him-

of two moons. And though I’m a lonely little

our faces a chocolate bar, facing the night

reminds me we are wandering in the dusk,

Death plants your toes in the cool swamp mud,

with gypsies and sailors. ’Til the old junk man

question mark, he laughs. Life is for the living

dreams. Stay awake all night with loving or be

this living world—get out the lunchbox of your

shake your brown feet, honey. Wander through

a woman in the doorway. Death don’t ring no

doorbells or say here is that sleeping place as if

it were some noble thing. Think how thin and