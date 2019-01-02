The Podcast

This new podcast, curated and hosted by New England Review, animates stories and poetry through vocal performances, celebrating the artistic exchange between text and voice. Our vision for this podcast is founded in our belief that any piece of writing is a collaboration between writer and reader, and that there is something vital and revelatory about listening to words read aloud.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Episode 2: Bob Hicok, Victoria Chang, C. K. Williams

Hosted by NER intern Kylie Winger, this episode showcases poems by three well-known and much-loved American poets.

• “Sweet” by Bob Hicok (NER 37.1), read by Pele Voncujovi

• “Obit—Memory,” “Obit—Music,” and “Obit—Grief” by Victoria Chang (NER 38.3), read by Katie Mayopoulos

• “I Shot a Frog I Shot a Bird” (NER 36.1) by C. K. Williams, read by Will Koch

Episode 1: Henry Kearney IV & Anne Raeff

Two recent pieces from NER that converge on the themes of art and destruction. Edited and hosted by Juliette Luini; directed by Sam Tompkins Martin.

• “Shotgun Elegy,” a poem by Henry Kearney IV (NER 37.3), read by Will Koch.

• “Chinese Opera,” short story by Anne Raeff (NER 37.2), read by Gabby Valdivieso.

Special thanks to Dana Yeaton and Oratory Now for their support in the creation and production of these podcasts.