Vol. 38, No. 3 (2017)

POETRY
DAN BEACHY-QUICK Memory-Wax, Knowledge-Bird
PAISLEY REKDAL Leash / Horn of Plenty
JANET KAUFFMAN Another field / Decaying to more
CAROLINE M. MAR After the Pulse Orlando Shooting, My Wife Asks if We Can Eat at Chick-fil-A
JOSHUA KRYAH My Heavy Daughter
VICTORIA CHANG Obit—Memory / Obit—Music / Obit—Grief
TONY HOAGLAND Which Would You Prefer, a Story or an Explanation? / Maybe a Hero Is Crossing the Mountains
BENJAMIN S. GROSSBERG My Daughter Would
KAI CARLSON-WEE Rail
LANDON GODFREY Blanket / Light
KRYSTYNA DABROWSKA Henry Moore
(trans. Mira Rosenthal)
GREG WRENN Tower
SARAH GRIDLEY Insofar
FICTION
MEGAN STAFFEL No One But Us
ERIC MCMILLAN Havoc
ROSALYN BERTOLINO The Doll Family
STEVEN HEIGHTON Expecting
NONFICTION
Performance Pieces
DAN O’BRIEN from The House in Scarsdale: A Memoir for the Stage
Testimonies
LOUISE ARONSON Necessary Violence
Explorations
STEFANY ANNE GILBERT The Hour of the Wolf
Translations
PAUL BOURGET On Stendhal (Henri Beyle)
(trans. Nancy O’Connor)
Film
LAURA KOLBE My Own Private Stromboli
Literary Lives
BRUCE SNIDER Trouble and Consolation: Writing the Gay Rural
Rediscoveries
FRITZ KREISLER A Violinist at the Front