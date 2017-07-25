New England Review

Vol. 38, No. 3 (2017)

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY
DAN BEACHY-QUICK   Memory-Wax, Knowledge-Bird
PAISLEY REKDAL  Leash / Horn of Plenty
JANET KAUFFMAN  Another field / Decaying to more
CAROLINE M. MAR  After the Pulse Orlando Shooting, My Wife Asks if We Can Eat at Chick-fil-A
JOSHUA KRYAH  My Heavy Daughter
VICTORIA CHANG  Obit—Memory / Obit—Music / Obit—Grief
TONY HOAGLAND  Which Would You Prefer, a Story or an Explanation? / Maybe a Hero Is Crossing the Mountains
BENJAMIN S. GROSSBERG  My Daughter Would
KAI CARLSON-WEE  Rail
LANDON GODFREY  Blanket / Light
KRYSTYNA DABROWSKA   Henry Moore
(trans. Mira Rosenthal)
GREG WRENN  Tower
SARAH GRIDLEY  Insofar

FICTION
MEGAN STAFFEL  No One But Us
ERIC MCMILLAN  Havoc
ROSALYN BERTOLINO  The Doll Family
STEVEN HEIGHTON  Expecting

NONFICTION
Performance Pieces
DAN O’BRIEN  from The House in Scarsdale: A Memoir for the Stage

Testimonies
LOUISE ARONSON Necessary Violence

Explorations
STEFANY ANNE GILBERT  The Hour of the Wolf

Translations
PAUL BOURGET  On Stendhal (Henri Beyle)
(trans. Nancy O’Connor)

Film
LAURA KOLBE  My Own Private Stromboli

Literary Lives
BRUCE SNIDER  Trouble and Consolation: Writing the Gay Rural

Rediscoveries
FRITZ KREISLER  A Violinist at the Front


CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES

