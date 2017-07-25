as the golden larch grows out another spring,

insofar as the needles look gold or copper

with the close of the growing season—and fall

like the milk teeth of a mammal, deciduous,

insofar as deciduous is what falls down or off, really

what is cut off, insofar as a thing can be cut off

from its other, extraneous, as in the making of

decisions, as in the feeling of this being severed

from an adjacent feeling for that, as if these feelings

had not a common vertex and a common side,

insofar as the tree you have in mind is both

coniferous and deciduous, could it not be turning

a color darkly adjacent to green, insofar as

coniferous is cone-bearing but not also evergreen

in every case, insofar as a golden larch is real,

and real is then the feeling of those cones

shaped like small artichokes, in a mast season,

when they boss the golden larch like pieces

of ornamental carving covering the point

where the ribs in a vault or ceiling cross,

insofar as architecture might be analogous

to arboriculture, or until a wind or creature

should detach a cone, which will easily detach,

insofar as it is a golden, and not a true larch,

and once detached, will cast its long-winged seeds

to life, insofar as life is there to catch them, to heave

and bury them, insofar as actions are decisions

as to what is or is not continuous.