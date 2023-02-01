Vol. 44, No. 1 (2023)

Buy the issue in print or as an e-book
POETRY
JOLENE BRINK The Present Season / Haruspex / Just Try to Put It Back
DANIELLA CADENA DEULEN Lake Box / Stalemate
EL WILLIAMS III There Was a Brood / Petrichor
MIRA ROSENTHAL A Hole in the Air
CALLIE SISKEL What Is / Jeanne
MEGAN J. ARLETT Guilt and the Lack of It / Olive Green Apartment
ANDY CHEN Bathers with a Turtle / Self-Portrait as Mural of the American Frontier
C. DALE YOUNG Lustre
ROSE DEMARIS Titanium
FICTION
ANNIE BARNETT What Child Is This?
GURMEET SINGH anonymous user
REBECCA VAN LAER Les Chats
JULIET MCSHANNON Nonkululeko
NONFICTION
Reports from American Places
KELLE GROOM Tideland
IVAN SOLOTAROFF A Hole in Time: Memories of an Upper West Side Childhood
Reckonings
SHAAN SACHDEV Portrait of the Technocrat as a Stanford Man
HERB HARRIS Topsy-Turvy
TRANSLATIONS
MAX SESSNER Ascension to Heaven / Some Guests / Visit
translated by Francesca Bell
GÁBOR T. SZÁNTÓ Mirko and Marion
translated by Walter Burgess and Marietta Morry
JAIME HUENÚN VILLA from Ceremony of the Names
translated by Cynthia Steele
PIETRO FEDERICO Utah / Alaska
translated by John Poch
INTERVIEW
NATHANIEL G. NESMITH Suzanne Jackson: Looking Back and Moving Forward
LIBRETTO
GREG PIERCE from The Hours: An Opera in Two Acts
REDISCOVERIES
SAMUEL TAYLOR COLERIDGE Nineteenth-Century Table Talk: Can the American Union Survive?