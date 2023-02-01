Vol. 44, No. 1 (2023)

Buy the issue in print or as an e-book

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY

JOLENE BRINK The Present Season / Haruspex / Just Try to Put It Back

DANIELLA CADENA DEULEN Lake Box / Stalemate

EL WILLIAMS III There Was a Brood / Petrichor

MIRA ROSENTHAL A Hole in the Air

CALLIE SISKEL What Is / Jeanne

MEGAN J. ARLETT Guilt and the Lack of It / Olive Green Apartment

ANDY CHEN Bathers with a Turtle / Self-Portrait as Mural of the American Frontier

C. DALE YOUNG Lustre

ROSE DEMARIS Titanium

FICTION

ANNIE BARNETT What Child Is This?

GURMEET SINGH anonymous user

REBECCA VAN LAER Les Chats

JULIET MCSHANNON Nonkululeko

NONFICTION

Reports from American Places

KELLE GROOM Tideland

IVAN SOLOTAROFF A Hole in Time: Memories of an Upper West Side Childhood

Reckonings

SHAAN SACHDEV Portrait of the Technocrat as a Stanford Man

HERB HARRIS Topsy-Turvy

TRANSLATIONS

MAX SESSNER Ascension to Heaven / Some Guests / Visit

translated by Francesca Bell

GÁBOR T. SZÁNTÓ Mirko and Marion

translated by Walter Burgess and Marietta Morry

JAIME HUENÚN VILLA from Ceremony of the Names

translated by Cynthia Steele

PIETRO FEDERICO Utah / Alaska

translated by John Poch

INTERVIEW

NATHANIEL G. NESMITH Suzanne Jackson: Looking Back and Moving Forward

LIBRETTO

GREG PIERCE from The Hours: An Opera in Two Acts

REDISCOVERIES

SAMUEL TAYLOR COLERIDGE Nineteenth-Century Table Talk: Can the American Union Survive?

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES