New England Review

Vol. 44, No. 1 (2023)

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY
JOLENE BRINK  The Present Season / Haruspex / Just Try to Put It Back
DANIELLA CADENA DEULEN  Lake Box / Stalemate
EL WILLIAMS III  There Was a Brood / Petrichor
MIRA ROSENTHAL  A Hole in the Air
CALLIE SISKEL  What Is / Jeanne
MEGAN J. ARLETT  Guilt and the Lack of It / Olive Green Apartment
ANDY CHEN  Bathers with a Turtle / Self-Portrait as Mural of the American Frontier
C. DALE YOUNG  Lustre
ROSE DEMARIS  Titanium

FICTION
ANNIE BARNETT  What Child Is This?
GURMEET SINGH  anonymous user
REBECCA VAN LAER  Les Chats
JULIET MCSHANNON  Nonkululeko

NONFICTION
Reports from American Places
KELLE GROOM  Tideland
IVAN SOLOTAROFF  A Hole in Time: Memories of an Upper West Side Childhood

Reckonings
SHAAN SACHDEV  Portrait of the Technocrat as a Stanford Man
HERB HARRIS  Topsy-Turvy

TRANSLATIONS
MAX SESSNER  Ascension to Heaven / Some Guests / Visit
translated by Francesca Bell
GÁBOR T. SZÁNTÓ  Mirko and Marion
translated by Walter Burgess and Marietta Morry
JAIME HUENÚN VILLA  from Ceremony of the Names
translated by Cynthia Steele
PIETRO FEDERICO  Utah / Alaska
translated by John Poch

INTERVIEW
NATHANIEL G. NESMITH  Suzanne Jackson: Looking Back and Moving Forward

LIBRETTO
GREG PIERCE  from The Hours: An Opera in Two Acts

REDISCOVERIES
SAMUEL TAYLOR COLERIDGE  Nineteenth-Century Table Talk: Can the American Union Survive?

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES

