Vol. 43, No. 1 (2022)

Buy the issue in print or as an e-book
POETRY
TAMMY ARMSTRONG The Children Are Building Their Teacher a Coffin
HAI-DANG PHAN The Seed and the Thrush / From the Pines
LISA WILLIAMS No Wasp Nest
SALLY WEN MAO On Porcelain
STEVEN KLEINMAN I’m at the Put-Put/I’m at the Batting Cages
KEITH S. WILSON The Invitation / From the Window of Your Class You Can See a Tombstone
NIKI HERD Aubade for the Late Great Show
ROSALIE MOFFETT Hysterosalpingography / Shriek Mark
WO CHAN Years Flow by Like Water
MEGAN FERNANDES Letter to a Young Poet
JUSTIN BALOG Abstract / Observation on Discovery
FICTION
ALYSSA PELISH Paleontology
CASTLE FREEMAN JR. Born on Break
ROB FRANKLIN Phoenix
C. P. BOYKO The Advocates
ANA MENÉNDEZ from The Apartment: Susan, 1988
NONFICTION
Reflections
SARA MICHAS-MARTIN Black Boxes
ROBERT ANTHONY SIEGEL Thirteen Ways of Listening to the Rain
Literary Lives
XU XI 許素細 Fiction Remix
Reports from American Places
SHERRIE FLICK All in the Family: Waldo and His Ghosts
KIM MCLARIN Run for Your Life
Reader’s Notebook
MARK HARMAN Borges Translates Joyce Who Translates Himself
TRANSLATIONS
LÉOPOLD SÉDAR SENGHOR Saint-John Perse, or Poetry of the Kingdom of Childhood
trans. Terry Eicher
ANZHELINA POLONSKAYA Heart / If You Were a Wild Beast / Parting
trans. Andrew Wachtel
MARINA TSVETAEVA from the cycle “Magdalene” / from the cycle “Trees”
trans. Marina Pavlova
REDISCOVERIES
MARGARET FULLER Report from Italy