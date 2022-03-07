New England Review

Vol. 43, No. 1 (2022)

Brown Hare – Terra Verte by Tim Hayward

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY
TAMMY ARMSTRONG  The Children Are Building Their Teacher a Coffin
HAI-DANG PHAN  The Seed and the Thrush / From the Pines
LISA WILLIAMS  No Wasp Nest
SALLY WEN MAO  On Porcelain
STEVEN KLEINMAN  I’m at the Put-Put/I’m at the Batting Cages
KEITH S. WILSON  The Invitation / From the Window of Your Class You Can See a Tombstone 
NIKI HERD  Aubade for the Late Great Show
ROSALIE MOFFETT  Hysterosalpingography / Shriek Mark
WO CHAN  Years Flow by Like Water
MEGAN FERNANDES  Letter to a Young Poet
JUSTIN BALOG  Abstract / Observation on Discovery                                                           

FICTION
ALYSSA PELISH  Paleontology
CASTLE FREEMAN JR.  Born on Break
ROB FRANKLIN  Phoenix
C. P. BOYKO  The Advocates
ANA MENÉNDEZ  from The Apartment: Susan, 1988

NONFICTION
Reflections
SARA MICHAS-MARTIN  Black Boxes
ROBERT ANTHONY SIEGEL   Thirteen Ways of Listening to the Rain

Literary Lives
XU XI 許素細  Fiction Remix

Reports from American Places
SHERRIE FLICK  All in the Family: Waldo and His Ghosts
KIM MCLARIN  Run for Your Life

Reader’s Notebook
MARK HARMAN  Borges Translates Joyce Who Translates Himself

TRANSLATIONS
LÉOPOLD SÉDAR SENGHOR  Saint-John Perse, or Poetry of the Kingdom of Childhood
trans. Terry Eicher
ANZHELINA POLONSKAYA   Heart / If You Were a Wild Beast / Parting
trans. Andrew Wachtel
MARINA TSVETAEVA  from the cycle “Magdalene” / from the cycle “Trees”
trans. Marina Pavlova

REDISCOVERIES
MARGARET FULLER  Report from Italy

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES

Categories