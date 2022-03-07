Vol. 43, No. 1 (2022)

Buy the issue in print or as an e-book

Brown Hare – Terra Verte by Tim Hayward

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY

TAMMY ARMSTRONG The Children Are Building Their Teacher a Coffin

HAI-DANG PHAN The Seed and the Thrush / From the Pines

LISA WILLIAMS No Wasp Nest

SALLY WEN MAO On Porcelain

STEVEN KLEINMAN I’m at the Put-Put/I’m at the Batting Cages

KEITH S. WILSON The Invitation / From the Window of Your Class You Can See a Tombstone

NIKI HERD Aubade for the Late Great Show

ROSALIE MOFFETT Hysterosalpingography / Shriek Mark

WO CHAN Years Flow by Like Water

MEGAN FERNANDES Letter to a Young Poet

JUSTIN BALOG Abstract / Observation on Discovery

FICTION

ALYSSA PELISH Paleontology

CASTLE FREEMAN JR. Born on Break

ROB FRANKLIN Phoenix

C. P. BOYKO The Advocates

ANA MENÉNDEZ from The Apartment: Susan, 1988

NONFICTION

Reflections

SARA MICHAS-MARTIN Black Boxes

ROBERT ANTHONY SIEGEL Thirteen Ways of Listening to the Rain

Literary Lives

XU XI 許素細 Fiction Remix

Reports from American Places

SHERRIE FLICK All in the Family: Waldo and His Ghosts

KIM MCLARIN Run for Your Life

Reader’s Notebook

MARK HARMAN Borges Translates Joyce Who Translates Himself

TRANSLATIONS

LÉOPOLD SÉDAR SENGHOR Saint-John Perse, or Poetry of the Kingdom of Childhood

trans. Terry Eicher

ANZHELINA POLONSKAYA Heart / If You Were a Wild Beast / Parting

trans. Andrew Wachtel

MARINA TSVETAEVA from the cycle “Magdalene” / from the cycle “Trees”

trans. Marina Pavlova

REDISCOVERIES

MARGARET FULLER Report from Italy

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES