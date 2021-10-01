New England Review

Vol. 42, No. 3 (2021)

“Uncurtain” by Melissa Dadourian

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY
SUPHIL LEE PARK A Small Eulogy
EMMA TRELLES Thank You for Reminding Me
SHANGYANG FANG Whether a Marble Confirms Its Feeling of the Field / Story
NATALIE SCENTERS-ZAPICO Present This Receipt to CBP / Agent
MELISSA CROWE I want to tell you what poverty gave me
EMELIE GRIFFIN Sera
ALDO AMPARÁN The House Has Teeth / A History
YERRA SUGARMAN Sonnet for the Imaginary Lover (I) / Sonnet for the Imaginary Lover (IV)
YANYI Catullus 85 / Detail / Dream of the Divided Field
TYREE DAYE Don’t Say Love Just Signal
BENJAMIN PALOFF Of Glory
CHRISTOPHER KONDRICH I Side with Myself. I Touch My Face
OSCAR OSWALD The Young Herdsman
SARAH GRIDLEY Noah / Prose / Solarium

SHORT FICTION
HISHAM BUSTANI Packing for a Trip to the Sea
Translated by Alice Guthrie
SCOTT BLACKWOOD There Is Only You
GREGORY SPATZ Use a Metronome
NICOLE CUFFY A Delivery
BLAIR HURLEY The Annotations

NOVELLA
ALICE GREENWAY Past Perfect

NONFICTION
Reckonings
MAY-LEE CHAI Unfilial
JULIE RIDDLE If Swans Could Speak

Reader’s Notebook
LEATH TONINO RIP, Chuck, But I Doubt It

Investigations
JENN SHAPLAND You Are Glowing with Crystal White Light!

Explorations
MAREK ZAGAŃCZYK Berlin Views
Translated by Jakob Ziguras

PERFORMANCE PIECES
JOHN COTTER Four Monologues

INTERVIEW
NATHANIEL G. NESMITH Doing It His Way: Ademola Olugebefola’s Long and Varied Career in the Arts

REDISCOVERIES
THE BROTHERS GRIMM Mr. Korbes

COVER ART
MELISSA DADOURIAN

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES

