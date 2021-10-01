Vol. 42, No. 3 (2021)

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook

“Uncurtain” by Melissa Dadourian

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY

SUPHIL LEE PARK A Small Eulogy

EMMA TRELLES Thank You for Reminding Me

SHANGYANG FANG Whether a Marble Confirms Its Feeling of the Field / Story

NATALIE SCENTERS-ZAPICO Present This Receipt to CBP / Agent

MELISSA CROWE I want to tell you what poverty gave me—

EMELIE GRIFFIN Sera

ALDO AMPARÁN The House Has Teeth / A History

YERRA SUGARMAN Sonnet for the Imaginary Lover (I) / Sonnet for the Imaginary Lover (IV)

YANYI Catullus 85 / Detail / Dream of the Divided Field

TYREE DAYE Don’t Say Love Just Signal

BENJAMIN PALOFF Of Glory

CHRISTOPHER KONDRICH I Side with Myself. I Touch My Face

OSCAR OSWALD The Young Herdsman

SARAH GRIDLEY Noah / Prose / Solarium

SHORT FICTION

HISHAM BUSTANI Packing for a Trip to the Sea

Translated by Alice Guthrie

SCOTT BLACKWOOD There Is Only You

GREGORY SPATZ Use a Metronome

NICOLE CUFFY A Delivery

BLAIR HURLEY The Annotations

NOVELLA

ALICE GREENWAY Past Perfect

NONFICTION

Reckonings

MAY-LEE CHAI Unfilial

JULIE RIDDLE If Swans Could Speak

Reader’s Notebook

LEATH TONINO RIP, Chuck, But I Doubt It

Investigations

JENN SHAPLAND You Are Glowing with Crystal White Light!

Explorations

MAREK ZAGAŃCZYK Berlin Views

Translated by Jakob Ziguras

PERFORMANCE PIECES

JOHN COTTER Four Monologues

INTERVIEW

NATHANIEL G. NESMITH Doing It His Way: Ademola Olugebefola’s Long and Varied Career in the Arts

REDISCOVERIES

THE BROTHERS GRIMM Mr. Korbes

COVER ART

MELISSA DADOURIAN

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES