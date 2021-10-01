I Side with Myself. I Touch My Face.

Poetry from NER 42.3 (2021)

without realizing it, absently, hundreds of times

each day. A human face I do not notice

is there. When I touch it, I hardly register

the sensation. In the film Onibaba,

a woman fears abandonment, being left

to kill stray soldiers by herself, and so to scare

her widowed daughter-in-law into staying,

dons a mask. A horned mask, demonic,

leering eternally. It is raining when she wears it

and the rain makes it stick to her face. This is meant to be

a punishment for her deception. She chooses

to wear the mask, after all. She knows

she is wearing it. This is why it disguises her.

As I watch her claw at the mask, desperately trying

to pry it from her face, I touch my own.

Somewhat blemished and unshaven. A mask

you do not know you are wearing is a mask that disguises

the world. Tosses a sheet over it. Now

could be anything under there. I will tell you

this. Fear is taught. You are taught what to be

fearful of, as much as you can carry

and not be paralyzed or so weighed down

that you cannot lash out or unlatch

the bedroom window as smoke seeps in

below the door. Something does not need to shrink

for it to grow smaller. As a room fills

with smoke, it is relieved of habitable space.

Fear is like that. It collects in the body

and you have to crawl on the floor of yourself

to breathe. Thalassophobia billows dense

and black above me. So too my fear

of every bristle of hair on a tarantula,

every millipede leg, every talon

piercing a hide, every fang, every dewclaw

has been wafting steadily under the door,

through the half inch needed for it to open

properly. It isn’t my fault. Nothing is

ever stricken from the record.

What I fear is a record of who I am.

