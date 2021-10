Poetry from NER 42.3 (2021)

I’m wiping the glue off an old book,

a fact so small who knows if I would have

told it to you. Afterward, there continue

these accumulations. We woke at this time

and spoke first to each other each day

for three years,

and now what?

I was in love and once illuminated.

Now I am alone. Peddling in plain morning

like a god who walks toward a street of only

birds. Only in their singing do they fly apart

and grow their understanding.