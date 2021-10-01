A Small Eulogy

Poetry from NER 42.3 (2021)

The octopus avoided his fate long enough.

Reluctant to rise from the glass tank.

A milky heart spilling out of grasp.

You purse conjunctions: but—I let

the octopus slip from my mind

onto the chopping block, how life ends

often at but. The sun thrust deep

in the night like a bloody newborn

mouse. The braised chicken feet carried

a will to caw dawn open. Believe it

or not. Time never found its way out.

Of the racks drying cow guts for the stew.

Of the marketplace abreast of women

married to a single choice: lust or son

for livelihood. Of all things. Eaten alive,

it is most fresh, the octopus. Legs ripped

to easy mouthfuls of protest, it’s a convention

of palate. Akin to a need. Your version

of the fable: a tree bled different flowers

every year. The other version goes, all trees bore

the same fruit in this garden. I’m kin to those

who chose lust. Who’d grind down the leg

fighting its way out like a child’s finger.

Its fright stuck to the roof of my mouth

without a trace of blood or bone to spit.

The oldest story—the world didn’t yield,

and she took the hint before she took root.