Poetry from NER 42.3 (2021)

And I can make it more complicated.

I can make it more about how I loved

you, you hated that I loved you, I loved

you so I hated that I loved

you with you, I never hated

that you hated that I loved

you, but I hated that I loved

you because you hated

it, until I hated

it, until I hated

how I made it—that I loved

you with what you hated,

until I hated why I loved

it, not you, but all of it.

NOTE: “Catullus 85” is a slant translation of the titular poem.