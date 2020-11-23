New England Review

Volume 41, No. 4 (2020)

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY
CONOR BRACKEN  If the Body Is a Miracle
SEBASTIÁN HASANI PÁRAMO  Blood & Breath
AE HEE LEE  Asterism / When a Language Is Said to Be Lost / Self-Portrait as I
PETER LABERGE  White Orchid
BILLIE SWIFT  The history maker / While We Go On
ROMANA IORGA  What I Learned About Shadow
JORDAN NAKAMURA  Exposure
NOAH BALDINO  Roughhousing / It’s not your birthday
DYLAN WEIR  Disease Theory
SARAH AUDSLEY  Field Dress Portal
CATE LYCURGUS  & Stasis Is a Hopeful Way
TOMMY ARCHULETA  Susto
HAEL LOPEZ  Anticipation/Somatization
  trans. Ariel Francisco
SAMYAK SHERTOK  Heirloom
AYOKUNLE FALOMO  Alive in the Age of Worry

FICTION
EMILY HUNT KIVEL  Restful Creatures
VIDA JAMES  Storm King
NOAH BOGDONOFF  Blue
JI HYUN JOO  Queen’s Luxury Spa
TYLER SONES   A Cool, Dry Place
SINDYA BHANOO  No. 16 Model House Road
BEN PELED  Knights of Columbus
C. A. TRAYWICK  Femicide

NONFICTION
Reports from American Places
LUCIEN DARJEUN MEADOWS  Circling Eloh: A Meditation
LYDIA PAAR  Murder City

Reckonings
ZACK FINCH  The Village Beautiful
RYAN DENNIS  Naming Fields: The Loss of Narrative in Farming

Rediscoveries
CARL VAN DOREN  On Hating the Provinces

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES 

COVER ART  Ralph Lazar

