Volume 41, No. 4 (2020)

POETRY
CONOR BRACKEN If the Body Is a Miracle
SEBASTIÁN HASANI PÁRAMO Blood & Breath
AE HEE LEE Asterism / When a Language Is Said to Be Lost / Self-Portrait as I
PETER LABERGE White Orchid
BILLIE SWIFT The history maker / While We Go On
ROMANA IORGA What I Learned About Shadow
JORDAN NAKAMURA Exposure
NOAH BALDINO Roughhousing / It’s not your birthday
DYLAN WEIR Disease Theory
SARAH AUDSLEY Field Dress Portal
CATE LYCURGUS & Stasis Is a Hopeful Way
TOMMY ARCHULETA Susto
HAEL LOPEZ Anticipation/Somatization
trans. Ariel Francisco
SAMYAK SHERTOK Heirloom
AYOKUNLE FALOMO Alive in the Age of Worry
FICTION
EMILY HUNT KIVEL Restful Creatures
VIDA JAMES Storm King
NOAH BOGDONOFF Blue
JI HYUN JOO Queen’s Luxury Spa
TYLER SONES A Cool, Dry Place
SINDYA BHANOO No. 16 Model House Road
BEN PELED Knights of Columbus
C. A. TRAYWICK Femicide
NONFICTION
Reports from American Places
LUCIEN DARJEUN MEADOWS Circling Eloh: A Meditation
LYDIA PAAR Murder City
Reckonings
ZACK FINCH The Village Beautiful
RYAN DENNIS Naming Fields: The Loss of Narrative in Farming
Rediscoveries
CARL VAN DOREN On Hating the Provinces
COVER ART Ralph Lazar