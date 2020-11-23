Volume 41, No. 4 (2020)

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY

CONOR BRACKEN If the Body Is a Miracle

SEBASTIÁN HASANI PÁRAMO Blood & Breath

AE HEE LEE Asterism / When a Language Is Said to Be Lost / Self-Portrait as I

PETER LABERGE White Orchid

BILLIE SWIFT The history maker / While We Go On

ROMANA IORGA What I Learned About Shadow

JORDAN NAKAMURA Exposure

NOAH BALDINO Roughhousing / It’s not your birthday

DYLAN WEIR Disease Theory

SARAH AUDSLEY Field Dress Portal

CATE LYCURGUS & Stasis Is a Hopeful Way

TOMMY ARCHULETA Susto

HAEL LOPEZ Anticipation/Somatization

trans. Ariel Francisco

SAMYAK SHERTOK Heirloom

AYOKUNLE FALOMO Alive in the Age of Worry

FICTION

EMILY HUNT KIVEL Restful Creatures

VIDA JAMES Storm King

NOAH BOGDONOFF Blue

JI HYUN JOO Queen’s Luxury Spa

TYLER SONES A Cool, Dry Place

SINDYA BHANOO No. 16 Model House Road

BEN PELED Knights of Columbus

C. A. TRAYWICK Femicide

NONFICTION

Reports from American Places

LUCIEN DARJEUN MEADOWS Circling Eloh: A Meditation

LYDIA PAAR Murder City

Reckonings

ZACK FINCH The Village Beautiful

RYAN DENNIS Naming Fields: The Loss of Narrative in Farming

Rediscoveries

CARL VAN DOREN On Hating the Provinces

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES

COVER ART Ralph Lazar