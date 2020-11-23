Contributors’ Notes 41.4

Tommy Archuleta is a mental health and substance abuse counselor for the New Mexico Corrections Department. His work has appeared in the Laurel Review, Pleiades, Guesthouse, El Palacio, Pasatiempo, and the Poem-a-Day series sponsored by the Academy of American Poets.

Sarah Audsley has received support for her work from the Rona Jaffe Foundation and residencies from the Vermont Studio Center and the Banff Centre’s Writing Studio. She is a graduate of the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College.

Noah Baldino is a writer and editor. Their poems can be found in Poetry, Gulf Coast, Indiana Review, and elsewhere. They currently live in St. Louis.

Sindya Bhanoo’s fiction has appeared in Glimmer Train, Granta, Masters Review, and elsewhere. Her debut short story collection is forthcoming (Catapult, 2020). She was the 2020 disquiet Literary Prize winner and has received support from the Bread Loaf and Sewanee Writers’ Conferences. A frequent contributor to the New York Times and Washington Post, Bhanoo is a graduate of UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism and the Michener Center for Writers. She is currently a Knight-Wallace Fellow at the University of Michigan.

Noah Bogdonoff is a writer and social worker based out of Providence, Rhode Island. In addition to New England Review, his writing has previously appeared in Passages North, Carve Magazine, Catapult, Strange Horizons, Pleiades, and the Believer.

Conor Bracken is the author of the chapbook Henry Kissinger, Mon Amour (Bull City Press, 2017) and translator of Mohammed Khaïr-Eddine’s Scorpionic Sun (CSU Poetry Center, 2019). His first book of poems, The Enemy of My Enemy Is Me, will be published by Diode Editions in 2021. A recipient of fellowships from Bread Loaf, the Community of Writers, the Frost Place, Inprint, and Sewanee, he is an assistant poetry editor at Four Way Review and lives and teaches in Ohio.

Ryan Dennis is a former Fulbright Scholar in Creative Writing and has taught creative writing at several universities. He is the founder of The Milk House, a rural writing collective. In addition to being published in various literary journals, he is a syndicated columnist for agricultural and rural life magazines. His first novel, The Beasts They Turned Away, will be published by Epoque Press in early 2021.

Ayokunle Falomo is Nigerian, American, and the author of African, American (New Delta Review, 2019) and two self-published collections. He has received fellowships from Vermont Studio Center and MacDowell, and his work has been featured on/in the New York Times, Write About Now, Houston Public Media, Michigan Quarterly Review, the Texas Review, and elsewhere. He is currently a student at the University of Michigan’s Helen Zell Writers’ Program.

Zack Finch’s work has appeared in journals including American Letters & Commentary, Boston Review, Denver Quarterly, Fence, Jacket2, Poetry, Radical Society, and Tin House. He has been a poetry fellow at the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown and currently teaches at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in the northern Berkshires.

Ariel Francisco is the author of A Sinking Ship Is Still a Ship (Burrow Press, 2020) and All My Heroes Are Broke (C&R Press, 2017). A poet and translator born in the Bronx to Dominican and Guatemalan parents and raised in Miami, he has published his work in the New Yorker, American Poetry Review, the Academy of American Poets, the New York City Ballet, and elsewhere. He lives in Brooklyn.

Emily Hunt Kivel is a writer who splits her time between Texas and New York. Her short fiction has appeared in the Paris Review, Washington Square Review, Vol. I Brooklyn, and others.

Romana Iorga is the author of two poetry collections in Romanian. Originally from Chisinau, Moldova, she lives in Switzerland. Her work in English has appeared or is forthcoming in Salamander, Tinderbox Poetry Journal, American Literary Review, Harpur Palate, PANK, and others, as well as on her poetry blog at clayandbranches.com.

Vida James is a Nuyorican social worker from Brooklyn, New York, where she supported immigrant and homeless youth. She is a Delaney Fellow at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst MFA for Poets & Writers. She was a 2018 VONA/Voices fellow and her work has previously appeared in Epiphany and PANK. She is working on a collection of short stories and a novel.

Ji Hyun Joo is a writer from San Diego based in Astoria, New York. She is currently pursuing her MFA in fiction at Columbia University, where she is a recipient of the 2020 Felipe P. De Alba Fellowship. Her works have been published in the Asian American Writers’ Workshop’s online magazine the Margins, the online publication Winter Tangerine, and the journal Bomb Cyclone.

Peter LaBerge is the author of the chapbooks Makeshift Cathedral (YesYes Books, 2017) and Hook (Sibling Rivalry Press, 2015). His work received a 2020 Pushcart Prize and has appeared in AGNI, Best New Poets, Crazyhorse, KROnline, Pleiades, and Tin House, among others. LaBerge is the founder and editor-in-chief of the Adroit Journal, as well as an MFA candidate and Writers in the Public Schools Fellow at New York University. For more, visit www.peterlaberge.com.

Ralph Lazar was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and holds degrees in law and economics from the University of Cape Town and the London School of Economics. His art, which he creates in real-time as the news unfolds, documents recurring themes including race relations, civil rights, US presidential history, the US Supreme Court, and the US Constitution. He has shown his work across the country, including on 1,700 LinkNYC digital screens across New York in pre-pandemic 2020, and his awards and nominations have come from around the world. He lives with his wife and children in Marin County, California. See more at ralphlazar.com.

Ae Hee Lee was born in South Korea and raised in Peru. She received her MFA from the University of Notre Dame and is a PhD candidate in Literature and Creative Writing at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Her poetry has been published or is forthcoming in the Georgia Review, Southeast Review, Poetry, Pleiades, Denver Quarterly, and the Adroit Journal, among others. She is the author of two chapbooks: Bedtime // Riverbed (Compound Press, 2017) and Dear Bear (Platypus Press, 2021).

Hael Lopez is the author of Rutinas/Despedidas (Sion Editorial, 2018). Born in 1994 in Guatemala City, she now lives in El Tejar, Chimaltenango. Lopez is studying sociology and has been featured in readings and festivals in Guatemala City, Chimaltenango, Sumpango, and Xela. Her poems have appeared or are forthcoming (in translation) in Empty Mirror, Guernica, Poetry Northwest, and elsewhere.

Cate Lycurgus’s poetry has appeared or is forthcoming in Best American Poetry 2020, American Poetry Review, Tin House, Boston Review, Best New Poets 2019, and elsewhere. She has also received scholarships from the Bread Loaf and Sewanee Writers’ Conferences and was named one of Narrative’s 30 Under 30 Featured Writers. Lycurgus lives south of San Francisco, California, where she interviews for 32 Poems and teaches professional writing. You can find her at www.catelycurgus.com.

Lucien Darjeun Meadows is a writer of English, German, and Cherokee ancestry, born and raised in the Appalachian Mountains. An AWP Intro Journals Project winner, he has received fellowships and awards from the Academy of American Poets, American Alliance of Museums, Colorado Creative Industries, National Association for Interpretation, and University of Denver, where he is working toward his PhD.

Jordan Nakamura is a writer born and raised in Hawaii and living in South Central, Los Angeles. He holds an MFA in Poetry from Antioch University and his writing, interviews, and articles have appeared in the Adroit Journal, Tupelo Quarterly, Zócalo Public Square, Lunch Ticket, and the Curator Magazine.

Lydia Paar holds an MFA from Washington University and an MA from Northern Arizona University. Her work was selected by Alexander Chee as the 2020 winner of North American Review’s Terry Tempest Williams Creative Nonfiction Prize. She was the recipient of a Frederick and Frances Sommer Foundation Fellowship and a Millay Colony for the Arts Residency. Previous work has appeared in Essay Daily, Alligator Juniper, Five: 2: One, and Manzano Mountain Review, and is also forthcoming in the Missouri Review. She can be reached at www.lydiapaar.com.

Sebastián Hasani Páramo is a CantoMundo Fellow. His work has recently appeared or is forthcoming in Crazyhorse, Salamander, TriQuarterly, KROnline, and Blackbird, among others. He is the founding editor of the boiler. He has received scholarships and awards from the Sewanee and Bread Loaf Writers’ Conferences and the Vermont Studio Center. He holds a PhD in English and creative writing from the University of North Texas and will be the 2021 Jesse H. Jones Fellow through the Dobie Paisano Fellowship Program, sponsored by the University of Texas at Austin and the Texas Institute of Letters.

Ben Peled has an MFA from NYU. He lives in Brooklyn with his beautiful wife and their needy cat. His work has been published in Fugue and the Antioch Review.

Samyak Shertok’s poems appear or are forthcoming in Blackbird, Cincinnati Review, Colorado Review, Gettysburg Review, Hayden’s Ferry Review, Shenandoah, Waxwing, and elsewhere. A 2020 National Poetry Series finalist, he has received fellowships from Aspen Words, the Vermont Studio Center, and the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown. He also received the Robert and Adele Schiff Award for Poetry and an AWP Intro Journals Project Award in 2020.

Tyler Sones received his MFA from Ohio State in 2019. His work has appeared in Washington Square Review, Beloit Fiction Journal, Pacifica, Hobart, and elsewhere. He lives in Austin, Texas.

Billie Swift is the author of the chapbook Everything Here (Sibling Rivalry Press, 2019). She lives in Seattle, Washington, where she is the owner and operator of Open Books: A Poem Emporium.

C. A. Traywick is a journalist based in Denver, Colorado.

Dylan Weir is a graduate of the MFA program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He’s received support from the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference and has published his poems in Florida Review, Meridian, Ninth Letter, Passages North, Salt Hill, Sycamore Review, and others.