Vol. 42, No. 1 (2021)

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY

ETHEL RACKIN Forge

CARL DENNIS At Chartres

CHARIF SHANAHAN Worthiness

BLAS FALCONER On Parting

JILL OSIER The Orchard

MARIANNE BORUCH The Lyrebird, Hidden, His Dance, Hidden, His Wish / Every Available Blue No Reason the Sky Is Because

DAVID GROFF Desert Stink Beetle

MARGOT KAHN Field of Vision

MARIANNE CHAN Hold Music

MICHAEL MCGRIFF from Questions for the Interrogation

MATT DONOVAN The Wrong Question More Than Once / Here the Thing with Feathers Isn’t Hope

FICTION

ASKOLD MELNYCZUK The Man Who Would Not Bow

MATTHEW LANSBURGH Hasina

DEBBIE URBANSKI Long May My Land Be Bright

NONFICTION

Explorations

SUSAN DAITCH Three Essays

KAT MEADS Things Woolfian



Reckonings

KIMBERLY GREY Excerpts from A Mother Is an Intellectual Thing

LUCY FERRISS Meditation on Middle G



Rediscoveries

JAMES GEORGE FRAZER Exit the King

TRANSLATION FEATURE

From Granma to Boston and Havana and Back: Cuban Literature Today

VICTOR FOWLER CALZADA Without Enchantment / One of the Lunatics / The Eye of the Pigs

translated by Katerina Gonzalez Seligmann

CÉSAR PÉREZ The World’s Second Shortest Story

translated by the author

LEGNA RODRÍGUEZ IGLESIAS People Have a Problem Called Taboo and That Is a Euphemism

translated by Cynthia Steele

JORGE ENRIQUE LAGE Selections from Vultureffect

translated by Jennifer Shyue

AHMEL ECHEVARRÍA Island

translated by Jennifer Shyue

JAMILA MEDINA RIOS The Binary Code Explained to Children / On the Hunt or Sweet Servitude

translated by Cynthia Steele

ANNA LIDIA VEGA SEROVA Portrait of My Mother-in-Law with Subsequent Touch-Ups

translated by Jennifer Shyue

MARGARITA MATEO PALMER The Red Marquise Speaks

translated by Rebecca Hanssens-Reed

ODETTE CASAMAYOR-CISNEROS Patriotic Sex

translated by Erin Goodman

EDGARDO HINGINIO Loose Words on Yesterday

translated by Heidi Astrid Schmaltz

NORGE ESPINOSA MENDOZA José Lezama Lima: Letters from a Secret Cuba

translated by George Henson



COVER ART

Xan Padrón

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES