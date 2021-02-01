New England Review

Vol. 42, No. 1 (2021)

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY
ETHEL RACKIN Forge
CARL DENNIS At Chartres 
CHARIF SHANAHAN Worthiness
BLAS FALCONER On Parting 
JILL OSIER The Orchard 
MARIANNE BORUCH The Lyrebird, Hidden, His Dance, Hidden, His Wish / Every Available Blue No Reason the Sky Is Because 
DAVID GROFF Desert Stink Beetle 
MARGOT KAHN Field of Vision
MARIANNE CHAN Hold Music 
MICHAEL MCGRIFF from Questions for the Interrogation
MATT DONOVAN The Wrong Question More Than Once / Here the Thing with Feathers Isn’t Hope 

FICTION
ASKOLD MELNYCZUK The Man Who Would Not Bow 
MATTHEW LANSBURGH Hasina
DEBBIE URBANSKI Long May My Land Be Bright 

NONFICTION
Explorations
SUSAN DAITCH Three Essays
KAT MEADS Things Woolfian

Reckonings 
KIMBERLY GREY Excerpts from A Mother Is an Intellectual Thing 
LUCY FERRISS Meditation on Middle G 

Rediscoveries
JAMES GEORGE FRAZER Exit the King

TRANSLATION FEATURE
From Granma to Boston and Havana and Back: Cuban Literature Today
VICTOR FOWLER CALZADA Without Enchantment / One of the Lunatics / The Eye of the Pigs
translated by Katerina Gonzalez Seligmann
CÉSAR PÉREZ The World’s Second Shortest Story
translated by the author
LEGNA RODRÍGUEZ IGLESIAS People Have a Problem Called Taboo and That Is a Euphemism
translated by Cynthia Steele
JORGE ENRIQUE LAGE Selections from Vultureffect
translated by Jennifer Shyue
AHMEL ECHEVARRÍA Island
translated by Jennifer Shyue
JAMILA MEDINA RIOS The Binary Code Explained to Children / On the Hunt or Sweet Servitude
translated by Cynthia Steele
ANNA LIDIA VEGA SEROVA Portrait of My Mother-in-Law with Subsequent Touch-Ups
translated by Jennifer Shyue
MARGARITA MATEO PALMER The Red Marquise Speaks
translated by Rebecca Hanssens-Reed
ODETTE CASAMAYOR-CISNEROS Patriotic Sex
translated by Erin Goodman
EDGARDO HINGINIO Loose Words on Yesterday
translated by Heidi Astrid Schmaltz
NORGE ESPINOSA MENDOZA José Lezama Lima: Letters from a Secret Cuba 
translated by George Henson

COVER ART
Xan Padrón

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES

