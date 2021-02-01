Vol. 42, No. 1 (2021)

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook
POETRY
ETHEL RACKIN Forge
CARL DENNIS At Chartres
CHARIF SHANAHAN Worthiness
BLAS FALCONER On Parting
JILL OSIER The Orchard
MARIANNE BORUCH The Lyrebird, Hidden, His Dance, Hidden, His Wish / Every Available Blue No Reason the Sky Is Because
DAVID GROFF Desert Stink Beetle
MARGOT KAHN Field of Vision
MARIANNE CHAN Hold Music
MICHAEL MCGRIFF from Questions for the Interrogation
MATT DONOVAN The Wrong Question More Than Once / Here the Thing with Feathers Isn’t Hope
FICTION
ASKOLD MELNYCZUK The Man Who Would Not Bow
MATTHEW LANSBURGH Hasina
DEBBIE URBANSKI Long May My Land Be Bright
NONFICTION
Explorations
SUSAN DAITCH Three Essays
KAT MEADS Things Woolfian
Reckonings
KIMBERLY GREY Excerpts from A Mother Is an Intellectual Thing
LUCY FERRISS Meditation on Middle G
Rediscoveries
JAMES GEORGE FRAZER Exit the King
TRANSLATION FEATURE
From Granma to Boston and Havana and Back: Cuban Literature Today
VICTOR FOWLER CALZADA Without Enchantment / One of the Lunatics / The Eye of the Pigs
translated by Katerina Gonzalez Seligmann
CÉSAR PÉREZ The World’s Second Shortest Story
translated by the author
LEGNA RODRÍGUEZ IGLESIAS People Have a Problem Called Taboo and That Is a Euphemism
translated by Cynthia Steele
JORGE ENRIQUE LAGE Selections from Vultureffect
translated by Jennifer Shyue
AHMEL ECHEVARRÍA Island
translated by Jennifer Shyue
JAMILA MEDINA RIOS The Binary Code Explained to Children / On the Hunt or Sweet Servitude
translated by Cynthia Steele
ANNA LIDIA VEGA SEROVA Portrait of My Mother-in-Law with Subsequent Touch-Ups
translated by Jennifer Shyue
MARGARITA MATEO PALMER The Red Marquise Speaks
translated by Rebecca Hanssens-Reed
ODETTE CASAMAYOR-CISNEROS Patriotic Sex
translated by Erin Goodman
EDGARDO HINGINIO Loose Words on Yesterday
translated by Heidi Astrid Schmaltz
NORGE ESPINOSA MENDOZA José Lezama Lima: Letters from a Secret Cuba
translated by George Henson
COVER ART
Xan Padrón