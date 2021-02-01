Here the Thing with Feathers Isn’t Hope

Poetry from NER 42.1 (2021)

but a 400-pound pistol in the bed

of a pickup, welded together from

scrapyard metal & stamped with names

of kids shot & killed near the artist’s home.

Except for all the feathers, dyed

cotton-candy blue & affixed across

its cylinder & grip, wrapping the length

of the barrel with a flourish like a boa

entwining a neck, it might seem like

any other oversized gun. Conversation

Piece, he called it, although the feathers

came later, only after he’d begun driving

south with a plan to haul the sculpture

from Chicago to Atlanta, then back

through Charleston & Sandy Hook.

But when he stopped for gas the first time,

he knew his art had failed when a man

sprinted across the parking lot to say

Goddamn, that’s one badass gun.

Something needed to change. Maybe

the feathers could turn the pistol into

a thing you approached with a question

instead of praise. And if the plumes

now covered some of the names, burying

the elegies hammered into metal,

what choice did he have but to continue

driving through town after town, listening

to the wind’s song whipping across

the wide mouth of the barrel, tending

to the gun now & then from a sack

of feathers he kept in the back seat to use

whenever storms lashed things loose?