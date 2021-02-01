The Wrong Question More Than Once

For most of the shift, it was more about not looking

bored or wanting to seem invisible behind the ER desk

while nothing much happened at all. A Cubs banner

twitched in the air vent. A nurse wearing a “Welcome

to the Madhouse” T-shirt described a stick-figure meme.

Someone wanted to know why a drunken John Doe

had pissed in the supply closet & a man half–hidden

behind a triage curtain never stopped staring me down.

Off-rhythm pings from somewhere chased a pulsing

beep that made it seem as if something had gone wrong.

I asked & then later asked again: nothing was ever wrong.

And because the shift would be ending soon, I asked

the question I was there to ask after reading about

a surgeon who’d claimed our gun problems could be

solved if only we’d release the autopsy photos

from Sandy Hook. That’s the only hope, she insisted,

for this to be reversed. No doubt even if I’d found

a better shape to my words, the doctor chaperoning

my visit would have given me the same look that said

as an act of mercy to everyone within earshot, please

shut the fuck up. The idea seemed stolen from

Scared Straight, he said, the 1970s documentary in which

prison lifers rage at juvenile delinquents as a means

of mending lives. Shoes squeaked. Phones rang.

More off-rhythm pings. Besides, why would seeing

bodies with gunshot trauma make any difference

to Second Amendment fans? They’d say “Yeah,

that’s what guns do.”

The next day in the basement

of Saint Sabina church, talking to the woman

from Purpose Over Pain, what easier way to proclaim

what little I knew than to ask the same question

even after she told me—calmly, quietly—how her son

was shot unloading a drum kit outside a church?

We have mass shootings all the time in Chicago

& they do nothing. It’s a problem when it’s white lives.

When a six-year-old gets shot on the South Side,

it’s just crime as usual. And after she walked me

upstairs through the pews, past the sculpture

of an ash–gray figure gripping a pistol with one hand

while piercing the chest of a young girl with another,

leading me through the locked front doors & out

to the display case lining the sidewalk—was I thinking

even then about how photos of the dead might

enact change? This is our memorial wall, she told me,

matter of fact. I knew everyone here. She watched me

for a moment scanning the faces stapled in place—

school photos, caps & gowns, plenty of thumbs-ups

& basketballs, children a few months old—before

pointing at a teenager grinning in a white tuxedo

in front of a drawing of a skyline & fountain.

There’s my Terrell right there.