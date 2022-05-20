Vol. 43, No. 2 (2022)

Buy the issue in print or as an e-book

Saifi Village by Manal Abu-Shaheen

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY

TOMAŽ ŠALAMUN The Family at Dinner / C First Appears Between the Thumb and Index Finder

trans. Brian Henry

GILLIAN OSBORNE translation / correspondences

VICTORIA CHANG Happy Holiday, 1999

ANALICIA SOTELO Dream State (As Camouflage) / Dream State (As Strained Pineapple)

JUSTIN JANNISE Murmuration

COREY VAN LANDINGHAM Of the Noble and the Vile / Her Thoughts on the Hereafter

CARMEN GIMÉNEZ A Painting I Can’t Remember 11 / A Painting I Can’t Remember 47

STEVEN DUONG Ho Chi Minh City / I Vow to Stop Putting It Mildly

TIANA CLARK The Terror of New Love!

FICTION

NANDINI DHAR We Are Not Here to Visit Temples

DAVID RYAN Elision

A. E. KULZE The Ladybugs

CHRISTINE SNEED Where Do You Last Remember Holding It?

ROY KESEY Out Beyond

KOSISO UGWUEZE Supernova

NONFICTION

Poet’s Notebook

MARIANNE BORUCH Shards

Reckonings

MAUD CASEY Missing the Point of Everybody

BEN MILLER The Sweet Science of Socks

Testimonies

SARAH FAWN MONTGOMERY Doomscroll

POLYGLOT AND MULTINATIONAL: LEBANESE WRITERS IN BEIRUT AND BEYOND

guest edited by Marilyn Hacker

INAYA JABER Nobody Gets Lost in Beirut

trans. Karen McNeil & Miled Faiza

ZEINA HASHEM BECK Bulbul

TAGHRID ABEDELAL I Won’t Lie to You / Salt Pieces

trans. Fady Joudah

YOUSIF M. QASMIYEH Holy Water / Haram

FOUAD MOHAMMED FOUAD Excerpts from “Diary of Loss”

trans. Norbert Hirschhorn & the author

TAREK ABI SAMRA Kant’s Thief

trans. Lina Mounzer

RITTA BADDOURA [The language that cleansed me . . .]

trans. Marilyn Hacker

OMAR SABBAGH Letter to an Innocent in a Time of War / Unhomely

VÉNUS KHOURY-GHATA [Why is he here . . .] / [He will come back . . .]

LISA LUXX in this body, defiant of state

HILAL CHOUMAN In the Underbelly of Beirut

trans. Suneela Mubayi

RIMA RANTISI Waiting

MILIA AYACHE & AMINA HASSAN Splits/kin

REWA ZEINATI Here is where we kill and give birth

REDISCOVERIES

RICHARD HARDING DAVIS In the Aftermath

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES