Vol. 43, No. 2 (2022)

Buy the issue in print or as an e-book
POETRY
TOMAŽ ŠALAMUN The Family at Dinner / C First Appears Between the Thumb and Index Finder
trans. Brian Henry
GILLIAN OSBORNE translation / correspondences
VICTORIA CHANG Happy Holiday, 1999
ANALICIA SOTELO Dream State (As Camouflage) / Dream State (As Strained Pineapple)
JUSTIN JANNISE Murmuration
COREY VAN LANDINGHAM Of the Noble and the Vile / Her Thoughts on the Hereafter
CARMEN GIMÉNEZ A Painting I Can’t Remember 11 / A Painting I Can’t Remember 47
STEVEN DUONG Ho Chi Minh City / I Vow to Stop Putting It Mildly
TIANA CLARK The Terror of New Love!
FICTION
NANDINI DHAR We Are Not Here to Visit Temples
DAVID RYAN Elision
A. E. KULZE The Ladybugs
CHRISTINE SNEED Where Do You Last Remember Holding It?
ROY KESEY Out Beyond
KOSISO UGWUEZE Supernova
NONFICTION
Poet’s Notebook
MARIANNE BORUCH Shards
Reckonings
MAUD CASEY Missing the Point of Everybody
BEN MILLER The Sweet Science of Socks
Testimonies
SARAH FAWN MONTGOMERY Doomscroll
POLYGLOT AND MULTINATIONAL: LEBANESE WRITERS IN BEIRUT AND BEYOND
guest edited by Marilyn Hacker
INAYA JABER Nobody Gets Lost in Beirut
trans. Karen McNeil & Miled Faiza
ZEINA HASHEM BECK Bulbul
TAGHRID ABEDELAL I Won’t Lie to You / Salt Pieces
trans. Fady Joudah
YOUSIF M. QASMIYEH Holy Water / Haram
FOUAD MOHAMMED FOUAD Excerpts from “Diary of Loss”
trans. Norbert Hirschhorn & the author
TAREK ABI SAMRA Kant’s Thief
trans. Lina Mounzer
RITTA BADDOURA [The language that cleansed me . . .]
trans. Marilyn Hacker
OMAR SABBAGH Letter to an Innocent in a Time of War / Unhomely
VÉNUS KHOURY-GHATA [Why is he here . . .] / [He will come back . . .]
LISA LUXX in this body, defiant of state
HILAL CHOUMAN In the Underbelly of Beirut
trans. Suneela Mubayi
RIMA RANTISI Waiting
MILIA AYACHE & AMINA HASSAN Splits/kin
REWA ZEINATI Here is where we kill and give birth
REDISCOVERIES
RICHARD HARDING DAVIS In the Aftermath