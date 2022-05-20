Salt Pieces

Poetry from NER 43.2 (2022)
Translated from the Arabic by Fady Joudah
Everything will melt
at the bottom of childhood:
the road is the salt.
If we empty the glass
we won’t dissolve—salt
will devise new noses
to seek us out.
There’s another jug to life.
In their fear
they hid it for us, left us
to look for it.
There where reality’s proud of itself
and doesn’t age or melt
I observe myself:
I adhere to falling things
because they are fractures
of butterflies in a race
God arranged.
And this love that talked so loudly
is now ill? How
does it assess itself:
as a human with
or without exception?