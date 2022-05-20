Salt Pieces

Poetry from NER 43.2 (2022)

Translated from the Arabic by Fady Joudah

Everything will melt

at the bottom of childhood:

the road is the salt.

If we empty the glass

we won’t dissolve—salt

will devise new noses

to seek us out.



There’s another jug to life.

In their fear

they hid it for us, left us

to look for it.



There where reality’s proud of itself

and doesn’t age or melt



I observe myself:

I adhere to falling things

because they are fractures

of butterflies in a race

God arranged.

And this love that talked so loudly

is now ill? How

does it assess itself:

as a human with

or without exception?