Poetry from NER 43.2 (2022)

for D

I thought about taking a picture.

To capture what? I decided to live

through the present moment instead:

ephemeral glaze, sentimental risk

with the numb tips of our chilled noses

grazing as we kissed and kissed.

The deep, droning whir of the ferry

boat bloating over Casco Bay, sailing

away from the fringe of Portland, Maine.

It’s inside the small, silent slices of time—

right? The terror of new love! The sun-

stung ripples, which made our eyes drip,

refracting and whiting out the landscape

to bright cream as we approached Peaks

Island. Who lives there? We wondered

and imagined as we gasped at the pristine

houses with massive windows perched

along the periphery. Talkless minutes

dotted with intermittent seagulls squawking

overhead. Cold crunch of November air.

Gentle foam frothing and trailing the stern.

It was almost sunset when I leaned back,

softened, and nuzzled deep in the camber

of your embrace, your chest another miracle

of comfort, your arms, another possible

home. I wasn’t worried about being

too much of myself—yet. In love

again. The first time since the damage

of my divorce. It was gradual, subtly

somatic without the anxiety attached.

You slipped in like a beloved book

or special knickknack that had always

been there, but somehow, I’m just now

seeing it on the shelf stacked and floating

in the part of my heart I’m trying to keep

ajar with a keener warmth. This it. Or itness?

A gentleness, a personal dispersal, not

of light, but a fresh, odd, familiar feeling—

this bluing calmness not totally erasing

the old fears but welcoming the chance

to try again, to be brave again.