New England Review

Vol. 40, No. 3 (2019)

      

EDITOR’S NOTE                              

“As It Burns” by Anna Dibble

POETRY
KERRIN MCCADDEN  The Magpie: A Key
MELISSA STUDDARD  When the birdsong rings human
CASSANDRA J. BRUNER  Prayer: Syrinx / Swanplume Boy’s Epithalamium
LESLIE HARRISON  Shipwreck—invitation
AUSTIN SMITH  Tires
ANDREW FELD  Memorial Overpass, I-94, ND
MATTHEW LIPPMAN  Still Still Still
KEITH LEONARD  Eyebrows
INA CARIÑO  Bitter Melon
JAMES RICHARDSON  Incredulous Essay on Hummingbirds 
CECILY PARKS  The Seeds
RALPH SNEEDEN   Surface Fugue: Clark’s Island, Wampanoag Bowl, Carcharodon Carcharias
JASMINNE MENDEZ  Machete

 

FICTION
ROSALEEN BERTOLINO  Caterpillars
D. J. THIELKE  Unspeakable Hungers
EMMA DUFFY-COMPARONE  The Package Deal
CASTLE FREEMAN JR.  This Too the Wind Beareth Away
ROBERT OLDSHUE  Hero Square 
SHARBARI ZOHRA AHMED  The Length in Six Strokes

 

NONFICTION
Reclamations
JESSIE VAN EERDEN  A Story of Mary and Martha Taking in a Foster Girl

Reckonings                                
JERALD WALKER  Breathe
ANNE LIU KELLOR  The Karmic Weight of Inherited Things

Photography
SCOTT NADELSON  Miraculous Mundane: Photography and the Art of the Ordinary

Reflections
SUPRITHA RAJAN  L’Invitation au Voyage

Environment
ANDREA APPLETON  Curation Conservation

Translations
 JOHN KINSELLA  from Aftering Delmore Schwartz’s A Season In Hell [Rimbaud] translations

GRETA KNUTSON  The Black Virgin
translated by Fiona Sze-Lorrain and Christina Cook

Rediscoveries
JULIAN HAWTHORNE  The Secrets of Hawthornes Writing Desk

 

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES       

