from NER 40.3 (2019)

Misery won’t touch you gentle. It always leaves

its thumbprints on you; sometimes it leaves them

for others to see, sometimes for nobody but you to know of.

―Edwidge Danticat, The Farming of Bones

MACHETE: I AM

Steel cut silver glaciers splitting the sea in- to several bodies of water

Stripped winds slashing through leaves & felling branches & trees

Still ocean waves suspended in blue- curved motion ready to cleave

Stretched cirrus clouds slit open & ready to curdle a stormy scream

Single shards of lightning strip- ped from the fist of an angry god

Surgical scalpel weapons open & stitch scars & swollen wounds

Sullied nail file metal carving cut- icle cane harvest from brittle ground

Sharp teeth slicing raw meat & savaging a pack of hungry wolves

Slick needles blinded by the dark & without an eye for threading

Silhouette of fumbling fingers bathed in moon- light pointing at you, you &

you—the letter S split— at the spine & the sacrum

MACHETE: MY MASTER

The hand is my master The flesh my song My master says: “I know you don’t know how to make a decision” so when he sings I swing

MACHETE: THE TASTE

I most prefer the taste of plátanos against my cheeks. Dry against my lips & sometimes sticky sweet on my gums it severs smooth. I know that what I’ve cut will feed.

For thirst I like to strike balding coconut skulls swollen with cerebral fluid that sprinkles my easy edges wet with milk. A drink of solace on a sweltering summer day.

Shredding bark, I spoon a gentle meal back & forth. Lapping the brown, I crave the soft rub of splintered wood. My sharpened tongue insatiable as I carve.

But I flinch when thrust against la caña. Sugar cane nectar makes my mouth water. But I can’t shake the bitters of blood that warm my blades when I mistake

skin for stalk. I spit numb & gag. Teething pink muscle gets stuck between my teeth. Dull blades repent for feasting on human flesh.

When I finally hit stubborn bone, it snaps. The collapse, a fissured mountain of crumbling marble, a ballad of sour screams I cannot silence or swallow.

MACHETE: NAMES

You have called me many names:

Kukiri Bolo Barang Bowie Billhook Golok Hawkbill Heavy Latin Paranga Tapanga Cane

You have used me to cut & conquer:

cartilage kings skin borders bone trees tendon colonists & crops

But where can I find the names of the flesh you’ve made me carve?

Where have you buried the human limbs you’ve made me cleave?

MACHETE: ACCEPTANCE

I eat paper for breakfast & rub my quiet along the banks of the River Massacre

I collect soil & sand on the tips of my toes to feel a little less alone

There is the river with every bone in it Here is the blade littered with promise & swallowed names

There is the border of fish & flesh crossing Here is the sharp heat & hunger I want to love the rain

Raise the city up & dip my tongue in honey remember the bones wild animals & sugarcane eat tree bark & almonds

I am your endings & your beginnings I am everything that begins & ends with blood

MACHETE’S LULLABY

In the dark in the dark my dimpled grooves will crater a heart before sunrise & in rain I’ll find you again & again my hands in your hands glass hiding in sand

MACHETE: UNDONE

I understand decay gangrene wounds that never seal a shine that won’t return sunlight cut between the leaves of a palm tree

I know the ache of decay pulsing itching sunburned poppies that flower into black dahlias when you want the blood to flow but it won’t when you want the steel to cut but it bends grapes that fail to ferment into wine Decay is more than loss everyone knows dust decay is to lose more than once Watch the pieces wither & fall one leaf one limb one salted blade at a time wings of a butterfly dried up after a summer sun

Decay like rust leaves everything undone