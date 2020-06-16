Volume 41, No. 3 (2020)

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook
POETRY
BRANDON SOM Super Mercado Lee Hou / My Tata, My Li Po
DENISE DUHAMEL Purple
VICTORIA CHANG Marfa, Texas / Marfa, Texas / Marfa, Texas
MARK WUNDERLICH Sky Burial
TORRIN A. GREATHOUSE Dream Ending in a Lover Burning My Mother’s Wedding Gown
SHARA McCALLUM Story, the First / Inheritance / At the Hour of Duppy and Dream Miss Nancy Speaks
ELISA GABBERT Historians of the Future / Bright & Distant Objects
RODNEY JONES He Said She’d Have to Walk Six Miles to Draw Them Water
JUSTIN DANZY Cow Bones
CHRISTINA PUGH Nightingale Pharma
ANDERS CARLSON-WEE Footprint / Bones
SYDNEY LEA The Rural Sublime / My Mother’s Bedjacket
LYNN DOMINA Alleluia
NELLY SACHS Four poems from Flight and Metamorphosis
trans. Joshua Weiner with Linda B. Parshall
FICTION
MERON HADERO Medallion
KARLA MARRUFO Flamboyanes
trans. Allison A. deFreese
KATE PETERSEN This event occurs in the past: an aubade
SCHOLASTIQUE MUKASONGA The Wood of the Cross
trans. Melanie Mauthner
KIRK WILSON Banquo’s Ghost
KENNETH CALHOUN Ivory Tower
NONFICTION
Reckonings
May-lee Chai Women of Nanjing
Film
ALYSSA PELISH The Problem with Being a Final Girl
Testimonies
JENEVA STONE R: An Aftermath
Traveler’s Notebook
LAURENCE DE LOOZE How I Fell in Love with Spain
Translations
JOHN KINSELLA from Aftering Delmore Schwartz’s A Season in Hell [Rimbaud] translation
JI YUN Windows That Were Not Windows
trans. John Yu Branscum and Yi Izzy Yu
Rediscoveries
CLIFFORD HOWARD Strange Beginnings of Familiar Words
COVER ART
Heidi P.