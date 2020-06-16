New England Review

Volume 41, No. 3 (2020)

EDITOR’S NOTE

“The Summer Night Was Unusually Dark,” by Heidi P

POETRY
BRANDON SOM  Super Mercado Lee Hou / My Tata, My Li Po
DENISE DUHAMEL  Purple
VICTORIA CHANG  Marfa, Texas / Marfa, Texas / Marfa, Texas
MARK WUNDERLICH  Sky Burial
TORRIN A. GREATHOUSE  Dream Ending in a Lover Burning My Mother’s Wedding Gown
SHARA McCALLUM  Story, the First / Inheritance / At the Hour of Duppy and Dream Miss Nancy Speaks
ELISA GABBERT  Historians of the Future / Bright & Distant Objects
RODNEY JONES  He Said She’d Have to Walk Six Miles to Draw Them Water
JUSTIN DANZY  Cow Bones
CHRISTINA PUGH  Nightingale Pharma
ANDERS CARLSON-WEE  Footprint / Bones
SYDNEY LEA  The Rural Sublime / My Mother’s Bedjacket
LYNN DOMINA  Alleluia
NELLY SACHS  Four poems from Flight and Metamorphosis
  trans. Joshua Weiner with Linda B. Parshall

FICTION
MERON HADERO  Medallion
KARLA MARRUFO  Flamboyanes
  trans. Allison A. deFreese
KATE PETERSEN  This event occurs in the past: an aubade
SCHOLASTIQUE MUKASONGA  The Wood of the Cross
  trans. Melanie Mauthner
KIRK WILSON  Banquo’s Ghost
KENNETH CALHOUN  Ivory Tower

NONFICTION
Reckonings
May-lee Chai  Women of Nanjing

Film
ALYSSA PELISH  The Problem with Being a Final Girl

Testimonies
JENEVA STONE  R: An Aftermath

Traveler’s Notebook
LAURENCE DE LOOZE  How I Fell in Love with Spain

Translations
JOHN KINSELLA  from Aftering Delmore Schwartz’s A Season in Hell [Rimbaud] translation

JI YUN  Windows That Were Not Windows
  trans. John Yu Branscum and Yi Izzy Yu

Rediscoveries
CLIFFORD HOWARD  Strange Beginnings of Familiar Words

COVER ART
Heidi P.

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES

 

 

