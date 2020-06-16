Volume 41, No. 3 (2020)

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY

BRANDON SOM Super Mercado Lee Hou / My Tata, My Li Po

DENISE DUHAMEL Purple

VICTORIA CHANG Marfa, Texas / Marfa, Texas / Marfa, Texas

MARK WUNDERLICH Sky Burial

TORRIN A. GREATHOUSE Dream Ending in a Lover Burning My Mother’s Wedding Gown

SHARA McCALLUM Story, the First / Inheritance / At the Hour of Duppy and Dream Miss Nancy Speaks

ELISA GABBERT Historians of the Future / Bright & Distant Objects

RODNEY JONES He Said She’d Have to Walk Six Miles to Draw Them Water

JUSTIN DANZY Cow Bones

CHRISTINA PUGH Nightingale Pharma

ANDERS CARLSON-WEE Footprint / Bones

SYDNEY LEA The Rural Sublime / My Mother’s Bedjacket

LYNN DOMINA Alleluia

NELLY SACHS Four poems from Flight and Metamorphosis

trans. Joshua Weiner with Linda B. Parshall

FICTION

MERON HADERO Medallion

KARLA MARRUFO Flamboyanes

trans. Allison A. deFreese

KATE PETERSEN This event occurs in the past: an aubade

SCHOLASTIQUE MUKASONGA The Wood of the Cross

trans. Melanie Mauthner

KIRK WILSON Banquo’s Ghost

KENNETH CALHOUN Ivory Tower

NONFICTION

Reckonings

May-lee Chai Women of Nanjing

Film

ALYSSA PELISH The Problem with Being a Final Girl

Testimonies

JENEVA STONE R: An Aftermath

Traveler’s Notebook

LAURENCE DE LOOZE How I Fell in Love with Spain

Translations

JOHN KINSELLA from Aftering Delmore Schwartz’s A Season in Hell [Rimbaud] translation

JI YUN Windows That Were Not Windows

trans. John Yu Branscum and Yi Izzy Yu

Rediscoveries

CLIFFORD HOWARD Strange Beginnings of Familiar Words



COVER ART

Heidi P.

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES