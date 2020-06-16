Three poems

Story, the First

Springbank was all the world I’d known.

A child there, I was hers, Miss Nancy’s kin,

no matter this skin, these eyes belonging

to his face. Your father could not

look at you without seeing disgrace

was the only answer she’d relent to offer.

Even when her life waned, she would not

unlock the past, tell me what she’d said

that made him let us go, why he paid

and paid to send us away and away.

We left first for Kingston,

and a door closed behind us, a door

I was never meant to open again.

In Kingston, my grandmother was passed off

as my slave. By the time our ship docked

in Greenock, she was my servant, and we

threaded into a tale, so tightly

woven, no one would guess my origin.

What she sacrificed was everything

of herself to see me free. But my father?

All he knew to be was cowardly.

I was simply evidence.

I needed to be erased.

Inheritance

She taught me to fear the sea

she crossed first as a girl

by the time

I was born

its susurrations signaled

only warning

her language lost

her mother’s voice consumed

on that passage

each lullaby swallowed

by the sea’s cavernous din

ingested by the roiling

waves she’d meet

again and again in dreams

moaning thrashing

waking each time

to command me

remember

with every surface

what lies beneath

in coming here

what choice was I given

but to morph

to become what she’d feared

in learning to be more

of you more

like you mimicking

your speech your dress lacing

myself invisibly

into your world a shadow

passing seamlessly

into your cossetted rooms

walking dusk-lit streets

no one I see knowing

her name but yours

everywhere everywhere

how have I not betrayed

her life her death

erasing and erasing her

At the Hour of Duppy and Dream Miss Nancy Speaks

You think what lies before you

asks more than you can bear

but I am with you now as I was

when you came into this world

your one eye looking forward

the other forever looking back

from the netherworld

you were flung into this one

squalling full of that scent

we could not wash away

your mother’s breath extinguished

as you gulped your first

the caul swaddling your face

till we lifted it unveiling

beholding the unasked-for

girl-child cast down

in a place of stone

of men who cannot see to see

do not hear what needs listening

men who have riven

borders and nations and you

in whom the rift has opened

hear me for I was there

in the beginning

witness as you entered

as you came dusking

tearing all asunder rending

the fabric they call Truth