Vol. 39, No. 1 (2018)

POETRY
ALISON HAWTHORNE DEMING Galapagos
C. DALE YOUNG Ammophila
MARILYN HACKER Calligraphies II
DIDI JACKSON The Burning Bush
OLIVER DE LA PAZ Autism Screening Questionnaire: Abnormal Symbolic or Imaginative Play
JOANNA KLINK On Dissatisfaction
J. ALLYN ROSSER The Occasional Excesses / Five Thousand Years from Now
WILLIAM LOGAN Sestina
AVIA TADMOR Exodus Song / Song in Tammuz
TERRANCE HAYES American Sonnet for My Past and Future Assassin / American Sonnet for My Past and Future Assassin / American Sonnet for My Past and Future Assassin
CARL PHILLIPS The Steeper the Fall / Wherefore Less Lonely
SHERWIN BITSUI from Dissolve
ROBERT WRIGLEY Larkinesques
JESSICA JACOBS Prayer should be a tunnel
FICTION
SCHOLASTIQUE MUKASONGA Beautiful Helena’s Misfortune
trans. by Melanie Mauthner
HANNAH GERSEN The Favor
MERRIE SNELL Shipwreck Stories
KATE KAPLAN Wine, Malibu
CATHERINE GAMMON Invocation
JEFF MARTIN Leave a Message
NONFICTION
Explorations
JOSEPH PEARSON This Is Also Tangier
Poet’s Notebook
MARIANNE BORUCH In the Archives of the Humanly Possible: Two Rooms
Audio / Embarrassment
Literary Lives
ANNE WHITEHOUSE Poe vs. Himself
Investigations
BRAD FELVER City of Glass
Recollections
JAY PARINI A Beer with Borges
Rediscoveries
CHARLES MACKAY Nixon the Prophet