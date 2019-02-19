Vol. 39, No. 1 (2018)

Buy the issue in print or as an e-book

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY

ALISON HAWTHORNE DEMING Galapagos

C. DALE YOUNG Ammophila

MARILYN HACKER Calligraphies II

DIDI JACKSON The Burning Bush

OLIVER DE LA PAZ Autism Screening Questionnaire: Abnormal Symbolic or Imaginative Play

JOANNA KLINK On Dissatisfaction

J. ALLYN ROSSER The Occasional Excesses / Five Thousand Years from Now

WILLIAM LOGAN Sestina

AVIA TADMOR Exodus Song / Song in Tammuz

TERRANCE HAYES American Sonnet for My Past and Future Assassin / American Sonnet for My Past and Future Assassin / American Sonnet for My Past and Future Assassin

CARL PHILLIPS The Steeper the Fall / Wherefore Less Lonely

SHERWIN BITSUI from Dissolve

ROBERT WRIGLEY Larkinesques

JESSICA JACOBS Prayer should be a tunnel

FICTION

SCHOLASTIQUE MUKASONGA Beautiful Helena’s Misfortune

trans. by Melanie Mauthner

HANNAH GERSEN The Favor

MERRIE SNELL Shipwreck Stories

KATE KAPLAN Wine, Malibu

CATHERINE GAMMON Invocation

JEFF MARTIN Leave a Message

NONFICTION

Explorations

JOSEPH PEARSON This Is Also Tangier

Poet’s Notebook

MARIANNE BORUCH In the Archives of the Humanly Possible: Two Rooms

Audio / Embarrassment

Literary Lives

ANNE WHITEHOUSE Poe vs. Himself

Investigations

BRAD FELVER City of Glass

Recollections

JAY PARINI A Beer with Borges

Rediscoveries

CHARLES MACKAY Nixon the Prophet

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES