March 12: Phoebe Stone and Francois Clemmons at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury

New England Review

Vol. 39, No. 1 (2018)

Monolith by Jeanne Borofsky

Buy the issue in print or as an e-book

 

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY
ALISON HAWTHORNE DEMING  Galapagos
C. DALE YOUNG  Ammophila
MARILYN HACKER  Calligraphies II
DIDI JACKSON  The Burning Bush
OLIVER DE LA PAZ  Autism Screening Questionnaire: Abnormal Symbolic or Imaginative Play
JOANNA KLINK  On Dissatisfaction
J. ALLYN ROSSER  The Occasional Excesses / Five Thousand Years from Now
WILLIAM LOGAN  Sestina
AVIA TADMOR  Exodus Song / Song in Tammuz
TERRANCE HAYES  American Sonnet for My Past and Future Assassin / American Sonnet for My Past and Future Assassin / American Sonnet for My Past and Future Assassin
CARL PHILLIPS  The Steeper the Fall / Wherefore Less Lonely
SHERWIN BITSUI   from Dissolve
ROBERT WRIGLEY  Larkinesques
JESSICA JACOBS  Prayer should be a tunnel

FICTION
SCHOLASTIQUE MUKASONGA  Beautiful Helena’s Misfortune
  trans. by Melanie Mauthner
HANNAH GERSEN  The Favor
MERRIE SNELL   Shipwreck Stories
KATE KAPLAN  Wine, Malibu
CATHERINE GAMMON  Invocation
JEFF MARTIN  Leave a Message

NONFICTION
Explorations
JOSEPH PEARSON  This Is Also Tangier

Poet’s Notebook
MARIANNE BORUCH  In the Archives of the Humanly Possible: Two Rooms
Audio / Embarrassment

Literary Lives
ANNE WHITEHOUSE  Poe vs. Himself

Investigations
BRAD FELVER  City of Glass

Recollections
JAY PARINI  A Beer with Borges

Rediscoveries
CHARLES MACKAY  Nixon the Prophet

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Categories