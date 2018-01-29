The Steeper the Fall

Like this, he said, and we watched him reach for yet another fistful

of straw and scatter it, filling those patches where the grass hadn’t grown

in enough. One half of me kept wanting to imagine him covering some

shame by now unacknowledged because barely

felt anymore, though

understood, instinctively, as never too far away; the other half

kept still. Think of it like camouflage, he continued, People think camo,

they think it’s all about hunting. It ain’t. It’s about not being seen. Just beyond him, ravens staring down the field in general for any stray particulars seemed to wait for any of us to contradict him. No one did. In the dream, it’s another time, earlier in history, you can sleep outside in the open country and wake as you fell asleep, untouched, nothing missing, whatever sorrow or happiness as unchanged as the lake’s face on a day without wind— but this wasn’t that dream. You got something

to say about it, he said, looking vaguely toward all of us, then straight

at me. If there was to be any kind of tenderness here, this much

I could tell: it would have to start with tenderness. I mean the word itself.