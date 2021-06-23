Vol. 42, No. 2 (2021)

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook
POETRY
DANA LEVIN Maybe
MARILYN HACKER & KARTHIKA NAÏR Renga Summer 2020
WAYNE MILLER Camoufleurs
G. C. WALDREP Houses Built from the Bodies of Lions or of Dogs
PAUL TRAN Landscape with the Fall of Icarus: Oil on Canvas: Pieter Bruegel: 1520
ERIC PANKEY The New Development
CATE MARVIN Blue Lights / Faces
RACHEL HADAS Mysterious Microclimates
ARIA ABER The Garden
KAVEH AKBAR In Praise of the Laughing Worm / The Value of Fear
KEVIN PRUFER Absences
MATTHEW OLZMANN Commencement Speech, Delivered at the Buncombe County Institute for Elevator Inspectors
JENNIFER GROTZ Poem or Story
ADA LIMÓN Open Water
CHRISTOPHER DEWEESE If You Hide Long Enough, Sometimes You Forget You’re Hiding
PHILIPE ABIYOUNESS When They Cut the Power / يا ماما ! for the Empty House
JENNY JOHNSON Brother Wish / Submission
CARL PHILLIPS The Night, the Plan, the Stars
ELLEN BASS During the Pandemic, I Listen to the July 26, 1965, Juan-les-Pins Recording of A Love Supreme
FICTION
ROB EHLE A Bus as Big as a Bus
SUSAN HEEGER Houseboat
ISMET PRCIC Slouching Toward Pichka Materina
DANA WILSON Like the Sun
NONFICTION
Travels
THOMAS DAI Driving Days
Reckonings
SUZANNE RIVECCA My Dysfunctional Narrative
JESSE LEE KERCHEVAL Crash
Literary Lives
DAN O’BRIEN After Borges
Rediscoveries
ANTON CHEKHOV From Chekhov’s Notebook
TRANSLATIONS
YEVGENY BUKHIN Vasily Vasilyevich Catov
translated by Nora Seligman Favorov
FYODOR DOSTOEVSKY “A Karamazov Family Reunion”
translated by Michael R. Katz
AKSINIA MIHAYLOVA Signs / Not knowing what to do with my hands . . .
translated by Marissa Davis
COVER ART
Dave Jordano