Vol. 42, No. 2 (2021)

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook

“Two Yards…” by Dave Jordano

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY

DANA LEVIN Maybe

MARILYN HACKER & KARTHIKA NAÏR Renga Summer 2020

WAYNE MILLER Camoufleurs

G. C. WALDREP Houses Built from the Bodies of Lions or of Dogs

PAUL TRAN Landscape with the Fall of Icarus: Oil on Canvas: Pieter Bruegel: 1520

ERIC PANKEY The New Development

CATE MARVIN Blue Lights / Faces

RACHEL HADAS Mysterious Microclimates

ARIA ABER The Garden

KAVEH AKBAR In Praise of the Laughing Worm / The Value of Fear

KEVIN PRUFER Absences

MATTHEW OLZMANN Commencement Speech, Delivered at the Buncombe County Institute for Elevator Inspectors

JENNIFER GROTZ Poem or Story

ADA LIMÓN Open Water

CHRISTOPHER DEWEESE If You Hide Long Enough, Sometimes You Forget You’re Hiding

PHILIPE ABIYOUNESS When They Cut the Power / يا ماما ! for the Empty House

JENNY JOHNSON Brother Wish / Submission

CARL PHILLIPS The Night, the Plan, the Stars

ELLEN BASS During the Pandemic, I Listen to the July 26, 1965, Juan-les-Pins Recording of A Love Supreme



FICTION

ROB EHLE A Bus as Big as a Bus

SUSAN HEEGER Houseboat

ISMET PRCIC Slouching Toward Pichka Materina

DANA WILSON Like the Sun

NONFICTION

Travels

THOMAS DAI Driving Days

Reckonings

SUZANNE RIVECCA My Dysfunctional Narrative

JESSE LEE KERCHEVAL Crash

Literary Lives

DAN O’BRIEN After Borges

Rediscoveries

ANTON CHEKHOV From Chekhov’s Notebook

TRANSLATIONS

YEVGENY BUKHIN Vasily Vasilyevich Catov

translated by Nora Seligman Favorov

FYODOR DOSTOEVSKY “A Karamazov Family Reunion”

translated by Michael R. Katz

AKSINIA MIHAYLOVA Signs / Not knowing what to do with my hands . . .

translated by Marissa Davis

COVER ART

Dave Jordano

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES