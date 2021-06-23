Landscape with the Fall of Icarus: Oil on Canvas: Pieter Bruegel: 1520

Poetry from NER 42.2 (2021)

Given that the door had to be opened and closed,

the jeans unbuttoned and unzipped, the right hand placed over my mouth

while the left hand held me, held me

there, held me down, I can’t help

but think, again then, then and again, that

suffering, its human position, isn’t entirely random

because someone has to decide, at some point, with purpose

or not, that they’re going to get

what they want or what they tell themselves they want

in order to get what they really want

even if it means hurting another, even if it means hurting them both,

even if they can’t discern what they really want

or that they’re hurting, yet,

until the hurt and the want, lacking

explanation, or eluding it, become indiscernible

from the rest of their suffering, confused for and eclipsing

that suffering, the way the story of sunlight melting wax wings

is confused for the story of hubris and eclipses the story of the child

following the father, as the child was instructed to,

from one dungeon to another

of sky, and given that, given all that followed

when I followed my father

from our dungeon to one of men

not unlike my father and me, I could’ve blamed him

for the him who followed, could’ve maintained the story

that it was neither sunlight nor hubris

that defeated me but descent

while bystanders stood by, and I could’ve reframed

the defeat as the defect of wings, my descent as my dissent to flight,

and though I did, though I did whenever and however

to suit my schemes, my shifting schema,

I accept, for now, just now, that

in the story it was me, and only me, falling from the sky

to the sea, that as I struggled against my end

I struggled, too, against the fact, falling

and falling, that the end would end, and as I fell

from one blue dungeon to another, I saw

as I fell closer and closer

to the end, the instant preceding the end

when everything could still be changed, in the infinite blue of the water

the infinite blue of the sky

and my face, my father’s face and his, looking back.