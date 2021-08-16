Poetry from NER 42.2 (2021)

was about all that I could muster—on the question of whether this world, which I prefer to think of in the past

tense, will flourish—though the first of the last fires hasn’t even started yet—has it?

Maybe the past tense because it implies survival—back then plus but now, as if the future

had already happened and you—you!—had made it out alive—

into midday living room peace— into two o’clock April light, you and a trailing

coleus—survivor too!—each leaf like a dab of dried blood on a scalloped pad

of green . . .

Sirens, in the distance, fading. Sirens in the distance, above a wreck of ships, perched

where literature starts with war, and lost men, heroes

enticed to death by birds with the heads of girls, myth opening its blood— drenched

wings—

Maybe it wasn’t Future Death hounding me but Past Ends—not popular Apocalypse but

cracked Atlantis, golem Ozymandias, all the millions millions really dead

in ruined capitals gone to ash and dream—Maybe it was my mother’s mother’s scapegoat trauma blood

keening—

And suddenly—I could see them!—every empire that ever rose and fell spread out on discs

across an infinite plane called Absolute Now like records spinning—all playing the same song,

track by track—Ruin by Better Tech, Ruin by Hubris, Ruin

by Appetite Amok—and from this vantage History looks like a choice, and I have to ask, now, in the present tense, Why

choose the past

as the future—