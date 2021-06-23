Commencement Speech, Delivered at the Buncombe County Institute for Elevator Inspectors

Poetry from NER 42.2 (2021)

I’ve been thinking about things lifted

into the sky. Szymborska gets lung cancer

and is whisked into the clouds. Muhammad Ali

floats the way he always said he would, but this time,

doesn’t return to the ground. Stephen Hawking

shuts his eyes and merges with one

of the black holes he so adored while on Earth.

Each year, this is more frequent.

David Bowie. Toni Morrison. Stan Lee.

Onto the platform. The doors close. Up they go.

Meteor showers. Sun halos. Occultations.

There’ve been others, less publicized,

less luminous figures, but absences I feel

nonetheless. I’ve been told they’re up there as well.

My uncle. My mother-in-law. Blair.

Jason. Stephanie. Chris. Dark matter.

Moon dust. A haze across the firmament.

The work behind the scenes to get them

from here to there is invisible and precise:

You must examine the endless chain,

the lifting drum, the tension pulley,

the counterweight. Double and triple check

the sling, the governor, the buffer, the sheave.

Ascension is harrowing. Grief is heavy.

The hoist cable must never waver.

It must bear the unbearable.

Your vocation is difficult and unglamorous;

I commend you upon your arrival at this threshold.

Next week, I’ll go to the hospital to have

a minor procedure. A routine surgery to remove

a small area of concern. I’ll walk through

two double-doors, press a button, and—

if all goes well—go up and come back down.

I have no idea how this operation will unfold;

I’m full of doubt, rockslides, and falling blackbirds, but

I continue because I believe

you’ve faithfully scrutinized

the guiderail, the load sensor, the limiter.

When any of us step into an elevator, we know

the shaft around the car is just emptiness.

A stillness overhead. A breeze-swept darkness.

Everything motionless, quiet. Then, far above,

some sleek engine begins to whir;

its wheel begins to turn.