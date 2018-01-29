Contributors’ Notes 39.1

Sherwin Bitsui (Diné) is the author of the forthcoming Dissolve, and of Flood Song (Copper Canyon Press, 2009) and Shapeshift (University of Arizona Press, 2003). He is of the Bįį’bítóó’nii’ Tódi’chii’nii clan and is born for the Tlizilłani’ clan. He is from White Cone, Arizona, on the Navajo Reservation. His honors include the 2011 Lannan Literary Fellowship, a Native Arts & Culture Foundation Fellowship for Literature, a PEN Open Book Award, an American Book Award, and a Whiting Writers Award. Bitsui teaches in the MFA program in Creative Writing at the Institute of American Indian Arts.

Jeanne Borofsky is an internationally recognized artist whose paintings, prints, and drawings are held in numerous museums and private collections. She makes art with watercolors, oils, encaustics, rubber stamps, collages, and prints (traditional, photographic, encaustic, and digital). Represented by Gallery Sitka and Gallery Blink, a member of the Boston Printmakers, the Monotype Guild of New England, and past president of New England Wax, Borofsky has also been a digital imaging specialist and graphic designer. She lives in Massachusetts.

Marianne Boruch’s recent work includes a ninth book of poems, Eventually One Dreams the Real Thing (Copper Canyon Press, 2016), and a third essay collection about poetry, The Little Death of Self (University of Michigan Press, “Poets on Poetry” series, 2017). She teaches at Purdue University and in the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College.

Oliver de la Paz is the author of four collections of poetry: Names Above Houses (Southern Illinois University Press, 2001), Furious Lullaby (Southern Illinois University Press, 2007), Requiem for the Orchard (University of Akron Press, 2010), and Post Subject: A Fable (University of Akron Press, 2014). He is a co-editor of A Face to Meet the Faces: An Anthology of Contemporary Persona Poetry (University of Akron Press, 2011), and a founding member and co-chair of the Kundiman advisory board. He teaches at the College of the Holy Cross and in the low residency MFA Program at Pacific Lutheran University.

Alison Hawthorne Deming’s most recent books are Stairway to Heaven (Penguin, 2016) and Zoologies (Milkweed Editions, 2014). She is Agnes Nelms Haury Chair in Environment and Social Justice at the University of Arizona. She lives in Tucson and on Grand Manan Island.

Brad Felver’s fiction and essays have most recently appeared in One Story, Colorado Review, and Hunger Mountain. He lives with his wife and kids in northern Ohio where he teaches at Bowling Green State University and is hard at work on a novel.

Catherine Gammon is the author of the novels Sorrow (Braddock Avenue Books, 2013) and Isabel Out of the Rain (Mercury House, 1991), and of shorter work that has appeared in many journals. “Invocation” opens a novel based on the Salem witchcraft trials, Nightbirds in an Age of Light. Some descriptive passages in this chapter depend on original sources, in particular accounts given by Deodat Lawson, John Hale, and Cotton Mather, and records of Tituba’s testimony during examination. The American Antiquarian Society, Djerassi, the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, and the University of Pittsburgh have contributed to the novel’s completion.

Hannah Gersen is the author of Home Field (William Morrow, 2016). Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, Poets & Writers, and the Millions, where she is a staff writer. She lives in New York City with her family.

Marilyn Hacker is the author of thirteen books of poems, including A Stranger’s Mirror (Norton, 2015) and Names (Norton, 2010), an essay collection, Unauthorized Voices (University of Michigan Press, 2010), and numerous translations of French and Francophone poets including Emmanuel Moses, Marie Etienne, and Vénus Khoury-Ghata. She is co-author, with Deema Shehabi, of the collaborative sequence DiaspoRenga (Holland Park Press, 2014). She lives in Paris.

Terrance Hayes is the author of Lighthead (Penguin Books, 2010), Wind in a Box (Penguin Books, 2006), Hip Logic (Penguin Books, 2002), and Muscular Music (Tia Chucha Press, 1999). How To Be Drawn (Penguin Books, 2015) is his most recent collection of poems.

Didi Jackson’s debut collection of poems, Killing Jar, is forthcoming from Red Hen Press (2020). Her poems have appeared most recently in the New Yorker, Ploughshares, and the Common, among other publications. Currently, she teaches Creative Writing, Poetry and the Visual Arts, and Twentieth Century Poetry of War and Witness at the University of Vermont, and serves as the associate poetry editor for Green Mountains Review.

Jessica Jacobs is the author of Pelvis with Distance (White Pine Press, 2015),

winner of the New Mexico Book Award in Poetry, and the forthcoming Take Me with You, Wherever You’re Going (Four Way Books, 2019). She is currently at work on a paired memoir and poetry collection, which explores questions of faith. Associate editor for Beloit Poetry Journal and faculty for American Jewish University’s Brandeis Collegiate Institute, she lives in Asheville, North Carolina, with her wife, the poet Nickole Brown.

Kate Kaplan lives and works in Los Angeles. She’s a graduate of Sarah Lawrence College, Northeastern Law School, and the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College. Her work has appeared in Santa Monica Review, Roanoke Review, Ascent, and elsewhere.

Joanna Klink is the author of four books of poetry, most recently Excerpts from a Secret Prophecy (Penguin, 2015). She is the 2017–2018 recipient of the Amy Lowell Poetry Traveling Fellowship.

William Logan’s new book of poetry, Rift of Light, was published by Penguin Books in October 2017. His forthcoming book of criticism, Dickinson’s Nerves, Frost’s Woods, will be published by Columbia University Press in April 2018.

Charles Mackay (1812–1889) was a prolific Scottish journalist, poet, editor, and songwriter. Among his numerous books of history, fiction, poetry, and philology are A History of London (1838), Longbeard, Lord of London (1841), Voices from the Crowd (1847), The Gaelic and Celtic Etymology of Languages of Western Europe (1878), and Dictionary of Lowland Scotch (1888). His Memoirs of Extraordinary Popular Delusions, and the Madness of Crowds (1841) remains in print to this day.

Jeff Martin has been published in Mississippi Review, Greensboro Review, Sou’wester, and Mid-American Review, among others. He co-directs the University of Virginia’s Young Writers Workshop.

Melanie Mauthner’s translation of Scholastique Mukasonga’s novel Our Lady of the Nile (Archipelago Books, 2014) won the French Voices Grand Prize 2013 and was shortlisted for the 2016 International Dublin Literary Award. She received a Hawthornden Fellowship to translate L’Iguifou, Mukasonga’s collection of stories. She lives in London.

Scholastique Mukasonga was born in Rwanda in 1956. Growing up, she experienced the violence and humiliation of ethnic conflict. In 1960, her family was displaced to the polluted and under-developed Bugesera district of Rwanda. Later, she was forced to leave the school of social work in Butare and flee to Burundi. She settled in France in 1992, two years before the brutal genocide of the Tutsi swept through Rwanda. She learned that twenty-seven members of her family were massacred. Twelve years later, her autobiographical account Inyenzi ou les Cafards was published (Gallimard, 2004, published in English as Cockroaches), followed by La femme aux pieds nus in 2008 (published in English as Barefoot Woman), and L’Iguifou in 2010. Her first novel, Notre-Dame du Nil, won the Ahamadou Kourouma prize and the Renaudot prize in 2012, as well as the 2013 Océans France Ô prize. Her second novel, Coeur Tambour, appeared in 2016.

Jay Parini is a poet, novelist, and biographer who teaches at Middlebury College. He was a founding co-editor of New England Review.

Joseph Pearson is a writer and historian based in Berlin, and author of Berlin, his portrait of the German capital (Reaktion Press, 2018). Pearson is the essayist of the Schaubühne Theatre in Berlin, and also writes for the BBC and Newsweek.

Carl Phillips’s most recent book of poems is Wild Is the Wind (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 2018). He teaches at Washington University in St. Louis.

J. Allyn Rosser’s fourth collection of poems is Mimi’s Trapeze (University of Pittsburgh Press, 2014). She is the recipient of fellowships from the Lannan Foundation, the Guggenheim Foundation, the NEA, and the Ohio Arts Council. She teaches at Ohio University, where she served for eight years as the editor of New Ohio Review.

Merrie Snell’s fiction has appeared or is forthcoming in AGNI and Cimarron Review. She holds an MFA in fiction writing from the University of Iowa and, during a lengthy writing hiatus, completed a PhD in music from Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK. Snell’s sound and video installations have exhibited in the UK and Sweden and she is writing a book on music and embodiment. She lives in England with her husband, dog, and their embarrassment of degrees, and is delighted to return to the pages of New England Review after two decades in the wilderness.

Avia Tadmor was born in Israel. She received her BA from Harvard University and is currently completing her MFA in poetry and literary translation at Columbia University, where she also teaches undergraduate writing. Her work appears in or is forthcoming from Crab Orchard Review, Adroit Journal, Apogee, Fugue, Cider Press Review, Nashville Review, and elsewhere. Tadmor is the recent recipient of a Vermont Studio Center Fellowship. She was named a finalist for the 2016 Indiana Review Poetry Prize.

Anne Whitehouse is the author of six poetry collections, most recently Meteor Shower (Dos Madres Press, 2016), the novel Fall Love (Xlibris, 2001), short stories, essays, and reviews. Her investigation into the controversies and contrasts between Longfellow and Poe grew out of a 2015 visit to Longfellow’s childhood home in Portland, Maine. During her four years as a Harvard undergraduate, Whitehouse never once toured Craigie House, Longfellow’s Cambridge home, an omission that she has now rectified. Similarly, after decades in New York, she has now visited Poe’s Bronx cottage. For these oversights she hopes the present work makes restitution.

Robert Wrigley’s most recent book is Box (Penguin, 2017). He is Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of Idaho and lives in the woods, near Moscow, Idaho, with his wife, the writer Kim Barnes.

C. Dale Young is the author of The Affliction, a novel in stories (Four Way Books, 2018), and four collections of poetry, most recently The Halo (Four Way Books, 2016). He lives in San Francisco.