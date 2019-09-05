The Magpie: A Key

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook

One magpie always means watch out.

One magpie in the yard means stay in the house.

Two magpies in the lane mean don’t go farther than

the roadside.

A magpie walking with its beak open, but quiet,

means go out, but come home quickly.

A magpie calling means something will happen en route.

A magpie on the clothesline means watch your back.

Two magpies in the hedge mean don’t worry about

what the sparrow that hopped inside your

open door means.

A magpie flying, or a tiding of magpies, means

place large bets against tomorrow.

A tiding of magpies spotting the sloped field means

the old man up the road is lonelier right now

than you are.

A magpie on the fence means leave the mail in the box.

Two magpies, one flapping its wings, mean yesterday

was better than today.

A magpie landing in the dooryard while you are

looking out the window means your systems

are working. Steady on.

A magpie mentioned by a neighbor who stops by

means what you said first made poor sense.

A magpie pecking at the gravel means work

harder on how to speak after long silences.

Two magpies walking together away from the house

mean draw the curtains and the door. Something

you don’t know is on its way.

A magpie under the rhododendron means you have not

hurt anyone, or questions and answers have come apart.

Two magpies in the old garden mean choices are long-shots.

A magpie, two magpies in a rough wind or rain mean

making anything, or minding anything is a slow

race home.

Two magpies on the stable roof mean the days have packed

their bags.

One magpie making a nest has stolen what you love.