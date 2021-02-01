translated by Katerina Gonzalez Seligmann

Poetry from NER 42.1 (2021)

Subscribe today!

Now, when he is at your side, you discover

that it is a man, still young.

The same one as the time he proceeded through the corridor

of the bus, an other on the stump of both

knees when you did not understand the jokes his friend was telling

to keep him company.

That is how they resist: without enchantment.

That the ant carries a weight a hundred times

greater than its own.

That the halves of the worm insist on living.

Or the appetite of the lichen, growing upon

the smallest bit of humidity.

They practice forms of heroism that you have no

way of imagining, in mysteries that seem

transported from another universe.

And then the disorder, the mutation,

the accident, reveal a larva closer

to the basic and also to the border.

In that hardness of grasping: without enchantment.