I want to tell you what poverty gave me

Poetry from NER 42.3 (2021)

a life outside capital, though I know it doesn’t

seem to make sense, given my grandfather’s knuckles,

cold-cracked and smelling always of kerosene,

my uncle’s back permanently bent in the shape

it took to lay two decades’ worth of brick.

Or afternoons spent shaking down sofas

and chairs, fingers slid between car seat

and console, seeking coins for a hotdog

at Susan’s Market or a pack of my mama’s

Merit Menthols or to pay the paperboy,

sometimes somebody’s father who needed

the money, too. Maybe the early bus to subsidy

breakfast, first time I saw yogurt, heaping pans

of the stuff, that sweet, pale purple spooned

into its compartment on my tray next to a little

box of some cereal we couldn’t get with vouchers,

Frosted Flakes or Fruity Pebbles, and my choice

of peanut butter gone warm and soft or a single

melted slice of cheese like a slick of cartoon

sunshine on white toast. Fresh delights I paid for

only in shame. And look—a line of rocks plucked

from the nearest ditch showed twelve shades

of earth from gray to pink, and Nana said

the one ringed with a stripe of quartz was a wish—

lucky, like the park with its pondful of tadpoles

or the library’s shelf of mangled pop-up books

nobody could check out but anybody could touch,

flat paper and then—turn the page or pull the tab—

a world. Maybe it was Gram bringing me things

she found in the hotel rooms she cleaned:

transistor radio, abridged copy of Kidnapped,

and once a waist-high bowling trophy, me winning,

no matter whose name was etched in the plate.

Or maybe the way we ran a hot bath only once,

and together my mother and I dulled its sheen

with Ivory suds, our dirt, before my father lowered

himself into the gone-cool water, how this

necessary sharing somehow welcomed me nightly

to the difficult world. Maybe my mother holding

my hand while we, carless, walked through a near-dusk

blizzard from our place on one side of town

to her brother’s in low-income on the other,

so we were swallowed and swallowed as we moved

through undifferentiated space, not knowing

whether the ground beneath us was front yard

or sidewalk or street, and when we arrived

in the warm somewhere of my uncle’s apartment—

which might have been floating in the ocean

or moored on the dark side of the moon, judging

by the blackened windows and the scarcely muted,

cosmic howl of the storm—the local news was on,

and there we were, I swear it, in the weather report,

my mother in her old blue coat, and hidden

under mine, I knew, was a chain of red crochet

she’d made to join my mittens so they wouldn’t

be lost, and if in that vast wildness we were

so tiny we could barely make out the specks

of ourselves, what was this wealth? Practically

fractal, nearly out-of-body. In this moment lifted

from time, we were famous to ourselves, beings

in the world not once, but—look—twice, so who

knew, who knew how many times we could appear

or where? Maybe that was the winter we lived

in a rental without a working refrigerator, cartons

of milk lodged in the snow outside the front door,

the stuff always a little frozen when we drank it,

those crystals too a magic we made because we could,

because we had to. I even ate the snow, in a big bowl

with Kool-Aid, scrappy sub for the Slush Puppies

I’d yearn for come summer, pick bottles to buy.

And here I am talking again about buying things,

but what I hoped you’d see is that so often—

for stretches of days—we didn’t. Couldn’t. Free.