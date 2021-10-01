Poetry from NER 42.3 (2021)

no one said hawk

we just looked at the sky

in the middle of a conversation

no one said when the melons were ripe

they were thumped and listened to

for a note we liked

a note like cane

no one had to tell the birds to eat

the seeds

we spit on the ground

no one had to tell the devil to make his rounds

in his many forms

with his many things

your mama my mama/my mama your mama

we never had to say it so until now

because you feel more than far away

you feel gone

we’d all wake up one morning

and all the Jacaranda trees were blooming

and no one needed to say a thing

& we were having a good time

& we were so alive we lifted off the ground a bit

no one needed to call it flying

& no one told us to come down

we could do this for long time love

like this beside our grandmama’s

watching Bob Ross make birds

& bushes in her hushed living room

every summer a craft lesson

no one told us was happening

no one told me to write this down

NOTE: “Don’t Say Love Just Signal” is a line borrowed from the poet Al Young.