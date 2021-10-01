Present This Receipt to CBP

Poetry from NER 42.3 (2021)

At the passport scanner

an X tells me I must go

to an agent for further

questions. My mother

has been pulled by

uniformed men and placed

in glass-walled offices

my entire life, but I have never

been selected. The agent

asks: Why were you away

so long? I have been trained

by my mother how to answer

agents my entire life, so I

reply: Oh, just visiting,

sir. I smile. I smile so hard

my jaw quivers. As the agent taps

my American passport on the

counter I am comforted by my

citizenship, just as I’ve been

discomforted by mother’s lack

thereof. The agent tells me

I have been pulled from

the line because I travel

so often to Mexico that I should

get Global Entry. The agent

says: With Global Entry you

can come and go as you

please. No more lines, no more

wait. I think of my mother

who has stopped traveling

because she’s tired of being

pulled from lines despite

her green card. I look at my

hands and reply: Oh yes, yes,

I will look into that. The agent

returns my passport. The linoleum

floors glare bright and I imagine

my mother in an office somewhere—

they will not let her leave. I go

home. I pour myself a glass

of water and look up Global Entry

online. I do not apply, instead

I call my mother and tell her

this story. My mother asks: Did you

smile the whole time? Yes,

I say, I smiled the whole time.