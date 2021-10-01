Present This Receipt to CBP

Poetry from NER 42.3 (2021)
Subscribe today!
At the passport scanner
an X tells me I must go
to an agent for further
questions. My mother
has been pulled by
uniformed men and placed
in glass-walled offices
my entire life, but I have never
been selected. The agent
asks: Why were you away
so long? I have been trained
by my mother how to answer
agents my entire life, so I
reply: Oh, just visiting,
sir. I smile. I smile so hard
my jaw quivers. As the agent taps
my American passport on the
counter I am comforted by my
citizenship, just as I’ve been
discomforted by mother’s lack
thereof. The agent tells me
I have been pulled from
the line because I travel
so often to Mexico that I should
get Global Entry. The agent
says: With Global Entry you
can come and go as you
please. No more lines, no more
wait. I think of my mother
who has stopped traveling
because she’s tired of being
pulled from lines despite
her green card. I look at my
hands and reply: Oh yes, yes,
I will look into that. The agent
returns my passport. The linoleum
floors glare bright and I imagine
my mother in an office somewhere—
they will not let her leave. I go
home. I pour myself a glass
of water and look up Global Entry
online. I do not apply, instead
I call my mother and tell her
this story. My mother asks: Did you
smile the whole time? Yes,
I say, I smiled the whole time.